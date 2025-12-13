Nifty 50, Nifty Midcap 150 emerge as top indices in November: Report

New Delhi, Dec 13: Nifty 50 and Nifty Midcap 150 emerged as best-performing indices in November, with a growth of 1.87 per cent and 1.59 per cent, respectively, a report said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Nifty 50 outperformed with a return of 7.27 per cent, 5.87 per cent, and 8.59 per cent over the last 3 months, 6 months, and 1-year period, respectively.

At the same time, the Nifty Midcap 150 continued to show steady traction with gains of 7.93 per cent, 6.01 per cent, and 7.12 per cent across the same 3-month, 6-month, and 1-year periods, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund said in its report.

The broader market also delivered healthy gains, with the Nifty 500 gaining 0.94 per cent in the previous month, with large and midcap stocks up about 1-2 per cent and smallcaps corrected by around 1-3 per cent.

Over the last 3 months, 6 months, and 1 year, the index has consecutively given positive returns of 6.55 per cent, 4.96 per cent and 5.94 per cent, the report noted.

The Nifty Smallcap 250 Index showed mixed momentum, declining 3.36 per cent during the month, while recording a moderate 1.37 per cent gain over the past 3 months.

However, returns remained subdued over longer periods, with the index slipping 0.60 per cent over 6 months and 5.55 per cent over the 1-year horizon.

The Nifty Microcap 250 Index also reflected volatility, registering a 2.83 per cent decline in November.

According to the report, the Nifty Next 50 Index ended the month with a marginal decline of 0.98 per cent but maintained positive momentum over the medium term with gains of 5.16 over 3 months and 3.56 per cent over 6 months, while delivering −2.25 per cent over the 1 year.

Sector performance remained mixed with IT delivering an increase of 4.74 per cent, Auto 3.60 per cent, Banks 3.42 per cent and Healthcare 2.30 per cent in November.

The Defence sector delivered the strongest annual performance with an impressive 19.43 per cent return, emerging as the best-performing segment over the year.

The Auto sector followed closely at 18.85 per cent, the Banking sector also posted a healthy 14.79 per cent gain, and Metals also recorded a strong 13.94 per cent. Healthcare generated 6.40 per cent, indicating steady but moderate expansion.

Realty, on the other hand, slipped further by 4.69 per cent in November and 11.47 per cent in the past year.

The broader trend shows a 1–4 per cent decline across these segments during November, reflecting sector-specific pressures and profit-taking after earlier rallies, the report highlighted.

