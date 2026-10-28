Noatum Logistics Accelerates GCC Growth by Doubling Its Trucking Fleet to Over 850 Units

The expansion strengthens cross-border connectivity while boosting customer control, flexibility and business continuity across regional supply chains

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Oct 28: Noatum Logistics, the logistics arm of AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS), is accelerating its regional growth strategy by doubling its trucking fleet to more than 850 units as it continues to invest in capacity, service excellence and supply chain agility across the Middle East and the GCC. The investment significantly expands the company’s owned fleet, further advancing the Group’s vision to build Noatum Logistics into a leading global and regional logistics player.

Delivered in batches over the past six months, the new fuel-efficient units meet the Euro 5 emissions standard and have been fully integrated into Noatum Logistics’ regional operations. The company now operates one of the largest and most modern heavy transport fleets in the UAE, enabling it to serve customers across regional borders with greater efficiency and operational control.

The expansion strengthens Noatum Logistics’ predominantly owned and operated GCC fleet, supporting its growing portfolio of freight forwarding, contract logistics and project logistics services across the region. Most importantly, the larger fleet will enable the company to offer overland cross-border transport as an in-house capability, opening new opportunities to serve clients with regional overland supply chain requirements.

Thorsten Pook, Managing Director, Noatum Logistics – Middle East, Indian Subcontinent & CIS, said: “This investment is about much more than adding trucks. It is about building the capabilities that enable us to stay closer to our customers, deliver greater certainty and efficiency across their supply chains, and respond quickly to changing market conditions. As Noatum Logistics continues to build momentum both internationally and across the region, our expanded fleet will play a vital role in empowering our customers to move faster, reach further and grow with confidence.”

As a distinctive regional offering, Noatum Logistics has combined the reach of its expanded fleet with its dedicated rail shuttle service connecting Khalifa Port and Fujairah Terminals. The two modes are highly complementary in terms of volumes, capacity and time requirements, providing clients with a flexible multimodal solution that has already proven effective during recent regional disruption. The solution enables access to alternative overland bonded corridors connecting the UAE’s industrial heartland with unaffected regional sea and air transport hubs, strengthening business continuity and supply chain visibility.

Alongside the expanded fleet, Noatum Logistics is investing in advanced digital monitoring capabilities. Every vehicle is equipped with GPS tracking and connected to a centralised control tower, providing real-time visibility of fleet performance, transit status and asset utilisation. This enhanced oversight enables customers to better monitor shipments and maintain greater control across their supply chains.

Backed by AD Ports Group, Noatum Logistics continues to expand its multimodal network, building a highly connected logistics platform that combines global reach with local expertise and tailored execution.