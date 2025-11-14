NTPC Wins Four Prestigious SHRM HR Excellence Awards 2025

New Delhi, November 14, 2025: NTPC Limited, India’s largest integrated power utility, has been honoured with four awards at the SHRM HR Excellence Awards 2025, organized by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) India. The ceremony, held on 13th November in New Delhi, recognized organizations that place people at the heart of their success, driving innovation and excellence in human resource management.

NTPC emerged as a proud winner in the Public Sector Enterprises (PSE) category, with Shri C Kumar, Executive Director (HR) and Smt. Rachana Singh Bhal, Executive Director (Strategic HR & Talent Management), along with other senior officials, receiving the awards on behalf of the company. The company was recognised for its outstanding initiatives in developing emerging leaders, leveraging HR technology, promoting learning and development and making a meaningful impact on the community.

The SHRM HR Excellence Awards, adjudicated by an eminent jury, celebrate organizations that set the benchmark for future-focused, people-first practices. The recognition reflects NTPC’s guiding philosophy of “People before PLF”, which underpins the company’s HR policies and initiatives across its operations.

NTPC Ltd. is contributing one-fourth of the India’s power requirements and has an installed capacity of 84,849 MW, with an additional capacity of 30.90 GW under construction, including 13.3 GW of renewable energy capacity. The company is committed to achieving 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032, strengthening India’s Net Zero goals.

With a diverse portfolio of thermal, hydro, solar and wind power plants, NTPC is dedicated to delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to the nation. The company is committed to adopting best practices, fostering innovation, and embracing clean energy technologies for a greener future.

Along with power generation, NTPC has ventured into various new business areas, including e-mobility, battery storage, pumped hydro storage, waste-to-energy, nuclear power, and green hydrogen solutions.