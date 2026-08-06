Odisha Food Pro 2026 Begins in New Delhi Today, Spotlight on Food Processing and Investment

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar, Aug. 6 : The Odisha government, in collaboration with the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), is set to host Odisha Food Pro 2026 in New Delhi on Thursday, with an emphasis on attracting investments and showcasing the state’s expanding food processing sector.

The event, to be held at Hotel The Oberoi, will bring together policymakers, leading food processing companies, investors, MSMEs, industry associations and sector experts on a common platform to explore business opportunities in Odisha’s agri-food ecosystem.

Organised under the theme “Global Taste, Made in Odisha,” the conclave aims to highlight the state’s strengths in agriculture, fisheries, marine resources and food processing, while promoting investment across the entire value chain—from production and processing to packaging, cold storage, logistics and exports.

The programme will feature business sessions, industry interactions and presentations on Odisha’s policy initiatives, infrastructure and investment potential. A knowledge report outlining opportunities in the state’s food processing industry will also be unveiled, alongside the exchange of investment Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between the government and industry stakeholders.

The initiative is expected to encourage greater private investment, strengthen value-added food industries and integrate Odisha’s agricultural and marine products with national and global markets, creating new opportunities for farmers, entrepreneurs and local enterprises.

Alongside the business conclave, visitors will get a taste of Odisha’s rich culinary traditions through a specially curated food festival. Traditional Odia delicacies, regional cuisines and indigenous sweets prepared by chefs and culinary experts from across the state will be showcased, offering a glimpse into the state’s diverse food heritage.

Officials believe the event will not only position Odisha as an emerging destination for food processing investments but also promote its unique culinary identity on a national platform.