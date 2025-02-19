Oliver Wyman appoints Sumit Sarawgi as Head of India to drive growth strategy

Hyderabad, 19 February 2025 – Oliver Wyman, a global leader in management consulting and a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), today announced the appointment of Sumit Sarawgi as the new head of its business in India. With more than two decades of global and local experience in strategic consulting, business transformation and digital innovation, he is set to lead Oliver Wyman’s ambitious expansion in the Indian market.
Mr. Sarawgi joins Oliver Wyman after nearly 17 years at Boston Consulting Group, where he was a Managing Director and Senior Partner, advising clients across industries on transformative strategies and delivering operational excellence.
Pedro Oliveira, Managing Partner for Oliver Wyman, India, Middle East and Africa, said: “Sumit’s extensive experience and proven leadership capabilities positions him well to ensure we deliver an outstanding range of services and solutions to clients in India. As a growing market for us, Sumit’s deep understanding of the business landscape, along with his experience of working with global clients, aligns with Oliver Wyman’s expertise driven approach that will be instrumental in delivering exceptional value to our clients in the next chapter of our journey in India.”
Mr. Sarawgi succeeds Ajay Gupta and Aarti Nihalani, who have been co-leading Oliver Wyman’s India Market with exceptional dedication and success, having driven significant growth of Oliver Wyman’s India business over the past few years. “We thank Aarti and Ajay for their invaluable support in building strong foundations for our business in the market,” Mr. Oliveira added.
Mr. Sarawgi added: “The management consulting industry in India is at the cusp of transformation. Clients today seek agility and innovation that goes beyond traditional approaches, and Oliver Wyman is well positioned to deliver on this need. We are not just expanding our footprint—we are creating new markets in management consulting that existing players are yet to serve. I am truly honoured to join Oliver Wyman and lead its India business at such an exciting inflection point.”