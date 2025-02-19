Oliver Wyman appoints Sumit Sarawgi as Head of India to drive growth strategy

Hyderabad, 19 February 2025 – Oliver Wyman, a global leader in management consulting and a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), today announced the appointment of Sumit Sarawgi as the new head of its business in India. With more than two decades of global and local experience in strategic consulting, business transformation and digital innovation, he is set to lead Oliver Wyman’s ambitious expansion in the Indian market.

Mr. Sarawgi joins Oliver Wyman after nearly 17 years at Boston Consulting Group, where he was a Managing Director and Senior Partner, advising clients across industries on transformative strategies and delivering operational excellence.