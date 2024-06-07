On 18th anniversary, The Body Shop Marks a Major Milestone towards its Commitment to Inclusivity and Accessibility in India

Mumbai, 7th June 2024: The Body Shop, the iconic British-born international ethical beauty brand, is commemorating its 18th anniversary in India with the introduction of Braille features at its Activist Workshop store in Palladium Mall, Mumbai. This innovative move, the first-of-its-kind by The Body Shop, will be a part of a phased approach across its stores countrywide, representing a significant milestone in the brand’s ongoing efforts toward inclusivity and accessibility in India.

Inspired by suggestions from Disability Rights Activist and Youth Collective Council (YCC) member Virali Modi, the Braille features include category call-outs across the store, unlocking a holistically inclusive shopping experience. The YCC was launched in August 2023 to incorporate the voices of India’s emerging changemakers into The Body Shop’s business strategy, fostering a more youth-centric, sustainable, and inclusive approach. This new initiative expands the ambit of The Body Shop’s inclusivity beyond its gender-neutral product range and diverse staff.

Given The Body Shop’s value system and the YCC’s directive strategy discussed early this year at the organisation, the brand is also prioritising gender inclusivity based on suggestions by Ankita Mehra, an activist for the LGBTQA+ community. This is reflected in the brand’s gender-sensitive approach to hiring, training, and management, ensuring the head office and store staff embody this ethos as well.

The brand, which is a changemaker and a pioneer in the beauty industry, has 10 staff members who are a part of the LGBTQA+ spectrum and embrace gender sensitivity at all levels. Additionally, The Body Shop recently hosted an immersive Diversity and Inclusion workshop for all its employees. Through this, the brand enabled its staff to explore and understand what it means to be inclusive, encouraging them to create a space that is safe, welcoming, and inclusive for all, creating an equitable workplace.