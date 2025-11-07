Our Foundation of Trust is Built on Values & Strengthened by Responsibility: Malabar Gold & Diamonds to its 27,500 Employees

Chennai, 7th November 2025: Malabar Gold & Diamonds said in an email to its 27,500 employees that the company takes immense pride in being rooted in India’s rich heritage, built upon its enduring values, and inspired every day by the nation’s vibrant traditions. The publication saw a copy of the email.

“Recent discussions on social media have evoked strong sentiments, which we deeply understand and respect. However, certain online narratives have circulated incomplete or misleading interpretations about the intent and context of a past marketing engagement, leading to impressions that do not reflect our true ethos or the principles that guide us,” the company said in the email to its employees.

This comes after certain defamatory social media posts made various claims against the company in relation to its social media campaign. The Bombay High Court granted an ad-interim relief to Malabar Gold & Diamonds and also directed the deletion of all such social posts, materials, and stories.

“As an Indian brand, Malabar Gold & Diamonds considers its moral duty to act with sensitivity, transparency, and respect. A third-party vendor had previously entered into an engagement on our behalf. Upon learning that the collaboration did not align with our brand’s values, we acted immediately to discontinue both the association and the vendor relationship,” the company said.

The company emphasized that it’s guided by principles and has always celebrated India’s story. “Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ journey have always celebrated India’s story, a story of craftsmanship, integrity, and respect for diversity. Being Indian is reflected not only in our products and presence but in our mindset and moral compass. Our decisions are guided by principles, never by prejudice, and we deeply respect the varied perspectives expressed by our stakeholders,” it said.

“We reaffirm our commitment to accountability, cultural sensitivity, and maintaining public trust. Malabar Gold & Diamonds will continue to communicate with clarity, act responsibly, and uphold the values that have defined our brand since its inception,” it said.

Established in 1993, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has fifteen business units and has more than 27,500 employees. Its turnover was US$7.36 billion for FY 24-25, and it is the world’s fifth-largest jewelry retailer. The company operates over 410 retail showrooms across 14 countries and has operations in more than twenty states in India.