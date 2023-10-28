Paytm Travel Carnival Sale live from October 27 – November 5 offers up to 15 percent off on flight tickets and much more

One97 Communications Limited (OCL) that owns the brand Paytm, India’s leading payments and financial services company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments, announced Paytm Travel Carnival Sale from October 27 to November 5 with many exciting offers on flight, train and bus bookings for users planning trip ahead of Diwali. With the festive season round the corner, the exclusive sale offers attractive discounts to schedule your holidays with friends and family.

The special sale offers up to 15% instant discount on domestic flights and 10% off on international flights during the period. There are separate offers on transactions through ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, RBL Bank and HSBC Bank along with zero convenience fee. Additionally, the company is offering a special discounted fare for students, senior citizens and Armed Forces personnel. The Travel Carnival Sale will see participation from all major airlines — IndiGo, Vistara, Air India, Air India Express, SpiceJet, Star Air and Akasa. Moreover, Paytm offers Best Price Guarantee on air tickets, which ensures lowest prices to users and 2X refund if one finds a lower price on any other platform.

Paytm app provides free cancellation benefits on bookings through flight, train and bus with 100% refund on the source account immediately without any questions asked. For train bookings, the company is also offering zero payment gateway charges on UPI. Meanwhile, users can also check the live train running status and PNR status on the Paytm app enabling them to travel at ease. Also, with the launch of ‘Guaranteed Seat Assistance’, one can now get a confirmed seat while booking a train ticket as the innovative solution ensures that users are not waitlisted.

There is a special 20% instant discount on bus bookings with promo code ‘CRAZYSALE’ along with up to 20% off on specific operators. Under Paytm’s Best Price Guaranteed, it assures users of the lowest price across 2,500 bus operators. Moreover, for bus travellers, the live bus tracking services can enable users to travel stress free while also sharing the real time location of their booked bus with their close ones.

Paytm Spokesperson said, “As the preferred online platforms for travel bookings, Paytm aims to ensure an affordable and best travel experience to users. The special offers on flight, train and bus bookings provide a great deal to travellers planning festive holidays conveniently at a click of a button.”