Peikko Gulf Expands Ras Al Khaimah Facility to Enhance Manufacturing for Construction Industry

Ras Al Khaimah, 28 March 2024: International supplier of building materials, Peikko Gulf expanded its Ras Al Khaimah facility to boost its manufacturing capabilities by around 40%. With the facility now spanning nearly 23,000 m2 and new machinery added to its existing fleet, the company will serve the growing market needs and take on larger projects in the region.

Peikko Gulf is a subsidiary of Finland-based Peikko Group which was established in 1965, catering to 33 countries globally. The Al Hamra, Ras Al Khaimah manufacturing unit was set up in 2010 to produce precast connections and DELTABEAM® for the GCC, Middle Eastern, African, and Indian markets.

Global Data’s recent analysis indicates that the UAE’s construction market was valued at USD 94 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at an annual average growth rate of over 3% from 2025 to 2028, reaching a projected value of more than USD 133 billion by 2027. This optimistic outlook for the UAE’s construction industry suggests that suppliers and manufacturers of building materials, such as Peikko, are likely to see an increase in demand, opening up further opportunities for growth.