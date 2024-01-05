Pennsylvania Municipal Service Company (PAMS) Marks 70 Years of Excellence in Utility Fee and Tax Administration

Oakmont, PA, January 05, 2024 –Pennsylvania Municipal Service Company (PAMS) proudly announces its platinum milestone of 70 years serving communities residents, businesses, municipalities, and school districts across the state. Established in 1954, PAMS stand as one of Pennsylvania’s pioneering utility fee and tax administrators, boasting a legacy of commitment to streamlined processes and meticulous record-keeping.

PAMS specializes in automating the billing of utility service fees and local taxes, offering an unrivaled service that includes seamless collection and prompt remittance of payments to municipal and taxing authorities. Over seven decades, PAMS has exemplified unparalleled dedication to precision and reliability in every aspect of it’s operations.

With a rich history and a forward-looking approach, PAMS remains at the forefront of innovation, continuously evolving to meet the dynamic needs of the communities it serves.

As PAMS celebrates seven decades of success, the company looks ahead to the future with renewed vigor, continuing its tradition of excellence and innovation in utility fee and tax administration.