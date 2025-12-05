Platinum Industries Unlocks the Next Phase of Its Innovation Strategy

Mumbai: Platinum Industries Ltd. (BSE: 544134; NSE: PLATIND), a leading manufacturer of PVC & CPVC additives, has further reinforced its innovation-led growth strategy with the appointment of Dr. Frank Abraham, a distinguished polymer chemist, as Global Director, Research & Development. This announcement comes shortly after Platinum’s in-house R&D Centre received official recognition from the Department of Scientific & Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India.



Speaking on the development, Mr. Krishna Dushyant Rana, Chairman & Managing Director of Platinum Industries Limited, said: “Dr. Abraham’s addition to the Platinum family strengthens our scientific foundation and enhances our ability to innovate with greater speed, depth, and global relevance. Combined with our DSIR accreditation, it reaffirms our commitment to building world-class additive technologies and delivering long-term value to our customers.”

Dr. Abraham, a German polymer scientist, who holds a Doctorate (Dr. rer. nat.) in Polymer Chemistry and brings over 20 years of global scientific and technical experience, significantly strengthens Platinum’s research leadership. His expertise spans additive formulation, process optimisation, and advanced material development. His appointment in an independent advisory capacity comes at a pivotal moment, aligning with the company’s recent DSIR accreditation, an achievement that underscores the strength and capability of Platinum’s expanding R&D ecosystem.



The DSIR accreditation marks a significant milestone for Platinum Industries, validating the company’s scientific rigor, infrastructure excellence, and commitment to advancing innovative, high-performance additive technologies for global markets. It underscores Platinum’s readiness to scale innovation, foster indigenous technology development, and contribute to India’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” vision.

With strengthened R&D leadership and national accreditation, Platinum Industries is poised to accelerate research, deepen application development, and expand its portfolio of high-performance specialty chemical solutions for India and international markets.



About Platinum Industries Ltd:

Platinum Industries Ltd. is a premier multi-product company in the speciality chemicals sector, specialising in PVC & CPVC Additives, Metal Soaps and Lubricants. As India’s leading PVC stabiliser manufacturer, Platinum supplies to over 30 countries from its ISO 9001:2015 certified facility in Palghar, Maharashtra, strategically located near JNPT Port for efficient import and export operations. The Company’s product range includes lead stabilisers, Hybrid™ low lead stabilisers, Highstab™ Ca- Zn/Ca-Org stabilisers, CPVC compounds, CPVC Add Packs, Metal Soaps and various lubricants, which are used in PVC pipes, fittings, profiles, electrical wires and cables, SPC floor tiles, Roofing and packaging materials.

In recognition of its growth, values and legacy, Platinum Industries was featured in the 2025 Barclays Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses List, a prestigious platform honouring India’s most valuable and high-performing family-run enterprises.

For Media Queries:

