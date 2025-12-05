Solve for Tomorrow 2025: How Young India Is Using AI for a Safer, Smarter & Inclusive Bharat

India, Dec 05th: Artificial Intelligence is now at the heart of India’s digital transformation—driving safety, accessibility and everyday empowerment. Reflecting this shift, Samsung Solve for Tomorrow (SFT) 2025, in collaboration with IIT Delhi, brought together thousands of students from across the country to design real-world AI solutions under the theme “AI for a Safer, Smarter and Inclusive Bharat.”

Here are the key highlights from this year’s theme, “AI for Safer, Smarter and Inclusive Bharat.”

1. A Theme Focused on Social Impact

The AI theme encouraged students to design technology that enhances safety in public spaces, improves accessibility for the visually impaired, and supports real-time emergency response.

2. The Innovators & Their Breakthroughs

Teams like Chakravyuh, Error 404, Passionate Problem Solver, Percevia, and Sicario brought forward solutions ranging from AI-enabled surveillance networks and women’s safety apps to smart energy meters and wearable navigation devices for the visually impaired.

Chakravyuh (Uttar Pradesh): Drone-enabled AI monitoring system to send alerts on infiltration activities on borders

Error 404 (Uttar Pradesh): AI-powered safety app for women with real-time fall detection & ER

Passionate Problem Solver (Delhi): Decentralized smart energy meter system with AI-based encryption and predictive alerts

Sicario (Delhi): AI glasses providing real-time face recognition & offline navigation support for blind

3. Theme Winner: Percevia

The top team under this theme—Percevia, led by Bengaluru student Tushar Shaw—created AI-powered glasses that provide object detection and location-based guidance, enabling safer and more independent mobility for visually impaired users.

4. National Winners Beyond AI

Other SFT 2025 national winners included:

NextPlay.AI – AI sports coaching platform

Paraspeak – Deep-learning speech-clarification device

Prithvi Rakshak – Gamified sustainability app

5. The Support That Makes It Possible

Winners received up to ₹1 crore incubation support at IIT Delhi, with additional awards for top teams, including ₹1 lakh grants, Goodwill Awards, Young Innovator Awards, and Galaxy Z Flip smartphones.

6. A Platform Creating Future Changemakers

Participants gained access to FITT Labs, mentors from academia and industry, and design-thinking training focused on empathy-driven, responsible AI. With 2.9 million young innovators engaged across 68 countries since 2010, SFT continues to shape the next generation of problem solvers in India.