Pluckk appoints Chayan Mukhopadhyay as COO to lead operations and growth

Mumbai, Oct 7 – Pluckk, a first-of-its-kind lifestyle-oriented fresh food brand, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Chayan Mukhopadhyay as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

In his new role, Chayan will not only oversee existing operations in 4 cities, spanning from sourcing, manufacturing, supply chain, and delivery, but also expand Pluckk to more geographies and channels, which include the top 20 cities in India and 3 international markets.

An MBA from IIM Bangalore, Chayan brings over 15 years of multi-sector experience, blending strategic insight with hands-on execution. His career spans high-impact roles at American Express and Jabong, complemented by entrepreneurial success as co-founder and CEO of Qandle – an HR SaaS venture that achieved profitability and was later acquired in 2025.

Commenting on his appointment, Chayan Mukhopadhyay said, “Pluckk has already demonstrated strong traction in the fresh and clean eating space in Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. My immediate focus will be to scale the brand rapidly and profitably across 20 cities by strengthening our sourcing and supply chain capabilities, while expanding our presence both offline and online. Our ambition is to make Pluckk a household name among NCCS A audiences who value freshness and clean eating. I deeply resonate with Pluckk’s vision of helping India eat fresher and cleaner, and I look forward to contributing to this movement by bringing in my entrepreneurial and operational experience.”

Pratik Gupta, Co-founder of Pluckk, added, “Chayan’s proven track record in operational leadership and entrepreneurial growth makes him the perfect fit to lead Pluckk’s journey forward. Pluckk has built a strong connect with urban, busy professionals who want to eat better, without compromising on lifestyle or convenience. As this segment grows, along with the rapid expansion of quick commerce and modern retail, Pluckk has the perfect tailwinds to scale across the country. His arrival marks a significant milestone as we accelerate our vision to redefine fresh food consumption in India.”

Chayan combines deep operational expertise with a keen understanding of profitable venture building, positioning him to lead Pluckk through its next phase of rapid expansion. (IANS)