PNB launches Digital Gold Loan

~ Customers can now avail of gold loan within the comfort of their own homes~

New Delhi, 09 November 2023: Punjab National Bank (PNB), the nation’s leading public sector bank, celebrated a one-day Digital Mahotsav at its Head Office in Dwarka, New Delhi, where a plethora of products and services were unveiled, the most notable being the Digital Gold Loan.

PNB Digital Gold Loan is designed to provide hassle-free credit to customers to quickly meet their personal as well as agriculture credit requirements against the pledge of Gold Jewellery/ornaments. An individual can apply for a PNB Digital Gold Loan for their personal needs for an amount ranging from a minimum of Rs 25,000 to a maximum of Rs 25 lakhs. PNB Digital Gold Loan can also be availed by any person engaged in any agriculture or allied activities.

Borrowers seeking short-term production/investment credit for agriculture activities such as crop production, land-based activity other than crop cultivation, irrigation, and allied agriculture activity are eligible for loans of a minimum of Rs 10,000 to a maximum of Rs 2 lakhs. From loan application, loan acceptance, loan account opening, and security creation to disbursement & documentation, every step of the process is streamlined and digitized, making it convenient for the customers when availing the loan.

Speaking at the launch, the MD & CEO of PNB, said: “In an era where banking should effortlessly blend convenience, flexibility, and transparency, PNB Digital Gold Loan offering will be a golden ticket to a modern banking experience. Our Bank extends its wings to the realm of gold loans through the existing Gold Loan Products i.e., PNB Swarnim under Agriculture Segment & PNB Gold Loan under Retail segment. Borrowers will get the advantage of competitive interest rates, and seamless service, ensuring that their financial journey is cost-effective.” Congratulating the employees on the new initiative, Executive Director of PNB, said: “I congratulate PNB Parivaar on the successful launch of over 70+ digital offerings in the past 12 months. These initiatives are in line with our journey of Digital and HR transformation and are helping us become a digitally-focused, new-age banking behemoth.”

During the Digital Mahotsav, PNB also felicitated its Digital Champions from its top-performing zones, circles, and branches. A range of digital offerings such as Pre-Approved Personal Loan (PAPL), Pre-Approved Business Loan (PABL), E-GST Express, Krishi Tatkal Rin, Digi Home Loan, and several other digital offerings were also on display at the marquee.