PNG Jewellers Sharpens Its Next Phase of Growth with Litestyle by PNG, Appoints Sara Tendulkar as Brand Ambassador

Pune, Dec 29: Litestyle by PNG, the contemporary lightweight fine jewellery brand from PNG Jewellers, has announced Sara Tendulkar as its brand ambassador, marking a key step in strengthening the brand’s connection with India’s future jewellery consumers.

The association reinforces Litestyle’s role as a strategic bridge between PNG Jewellers’ legacy customers and its future customers. While PNG has been a trusted name across generations for nearly two centuries, Litestyle has been consciously created to remain relevant to the next generation through a modern retail format, contemporary design language, and an omni-channel experience.

Speaking on the larger vision behind Litestyle, Dr. Saurabh Gadgil, Chairman and Managing Director, PNG Jewellers, said, “Litestyle by PNG is a conscious and long-term effort to bridge our existing customers with future customers. While PNG has earned trust across generations, it is equally important for us to stay relevant to the way younger consumers think, shop and express themselves today. Litestyle has been created as a modern retail format with a strong omnichannel presence, designed around everyday moments rather than only traditional occasions. This is not a short-term style initiative, but a serious business vertical under the PNG umbrella, with dedicated focus on merchandising, planning, marketing and digital platforms. The encouraging response to our pilot stores has given us confidence to scale the brand in a structured manner across key markets.”

Sara Tendulkar’s natural elegance, modern outlook, and strong digital connect make her a strong fit for the brand’s philosophy. With over 8.9 million followers on Instagram, she is widely recognised for her understated style, authenticity and balanced presence. Her preference for clean silhouettes, minimal embellishment and comfort led fashion aligns seamlessly with Litestyle’s design ethos.

Commenting on the association, Sara Tendulkar said, “Litestyle reflects a sense of ease and individuality that feels very natural to me. The jewellery is light, thoughtful and designed for everyday life, which makes this partnership genuinely exciting.”

Adding to this, Hemant Chaavan, Head Marketing and E-commerce, Litestyle by PNG, said, “Sara represents the mindset of the young woman Litestyle is created for, confident, modern and expressive in her own way. Her ability to connect organically with younger audiences strengthens Litestyle’s ambition to become a preferred jewellery destination for future consumers who value design, ease and authenticity.”

As brand ambassador, Sara will feature in brand and collection campaigns, participate in digital initiatives, media interactions and attend key store launches. She will also serve as a style muse for select collections. The two-year partnership begins in December 2025, with collections featuring Sara planned for launch from March 2026 onwards.

Litestyle by PNG operates as a distinct business vertical under the PNG umbrella, catering to women who buy jewellery beyond traditional or festive occasions whether for self-purchase, gifting or everyday moments. The brand follows a strong omnichannel approach that integrates physical stores, digital platforms and content-led engagement.

Following encouraging response from pilot stores in Pune and Goa, Litestyle is now set for structured expansion. The brand plans to scale to around 50 stores by FY 2028, comprising a mix of company-owned and franchise-owned formats, supported by a robust online store and app. The initial phase of expansion will focus on Maharashtra, followed by expansion into other parts of India.