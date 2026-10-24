Prateek Group to Hire 2,000 People by the End of the Next Fiscal Year

Planned hiring will support the Group’s expanding business and project operations

24th, Oct, 2026- Noida: Prateek Group plans to hire around 2,000 people by the end of the next fiscal year as it strengthens its teams to support the Group’s growth.

The hiring will be phased over the coming months. Further details on roles, locations and recruitment timelines will be announced as the process progresses.

“People are central to the way we grow and deliver. As our business expands, we will continue to build teams with the skills and experience needed to support our operations and future plans,” said a spokesperson for Prateek Group.

The planned recruitment reflects the Group’s focus on building organisational capacity alongside its business expansion.