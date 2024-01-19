Pre-budget Quote by Mr. Prithviraj Kothari, Managing Director of RiddhiSiddhi Bullions Limited

Quote by Mr. Prithviraj Kothari, Managing Director of RiddiSiddhi Bullions Limited (RSBL)
Given the proximity of the national elections this year, we expect that the 2024 budget will be populist and people-friendly. The emphasis will continue on improving infrastructure, Make in India, electric vehicles, and power generation. We anticipate and hope that the government would reduce duties on gold imports, rationalise pricing, and therefore contribute to the creation of a level playing field between the regular and grey markets.