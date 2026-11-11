Prolink Promotes Two Executives to Leadership Roles

CINCINNATI, Nov 11 — Prolink, a premier workforce solutions firm, today announced the promotion of Jacqueline Maxwell to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and the appointment of Jennifer Prospero as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO). The leadership changes reflect Prolink’s commitment to developing internal talent, strengthening its leadership team, and positioning the organization for continued growth.

Prior to her promotion to CFO, Maxwell served as Vice President and Corporate Controller. In her new role, she will oversee Prolink’s financial operations, including payroll, billing, accounting, treasury, and tax functions. Maxwell brings extensive institutional knowledge and financial leadership experience to the position, having helped build and scale Prolink’s finance and accounting operations for more than a decade.

Prospero, who served as Prolink’s CFO for nearly three years, will continue to oversee the organization’s legal, human resources, and risk functions in her new role as CAO. With more than 30 years of financial leadership experience, including more than 20 years in the staffing industry, she brings extensive strategic and operational expertise to the role.

“These appointments reflect the depth of talent we’ve built at Prolink and our commitment to developing leaders who understand our business and our vision for the future,” said Tony Munafo, President and CEO of Prolink. “Jacqueline has played an instrumental role in our growth and financial success over the past 14 years, and her expertise makes her exceptionally well-suited to serve as CFO. Jenn has been a trusted strategic partner in shaping Prolink’s direction, and her extensive industry experience will be invaluable in her new role as CAO.”

Maxwell joined Prolink in 2012 as Controller and was promoted to Vice President and Corporate Controller in 2022. Throughout her tenure, she has played an integral role in building Prolink’s finance and accounting operations as the organization evolved from a small, family-run business into a national workforce solutions firm.

Maxwell’s leadership was particularly instrumental during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Prolink experienced unprecedented growth while simultaneously implementing a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. Beyond her financial leadership, she is committed to developing talent and fostering a supportive workplace culture. Maxwell co-leads Prolink’s Women in Leadership program and mentors colleagues pursuing professional growth and leadership opportunities.

Prospero joined Prolink as interim CFO in March 2024 before being named CFO in June 2024. During her tenure, she partnered with the executive leadership team to help develop Prolink’s three-year strategic plan, provide financial insight into key business decisions, and support the organization’s long-term objectives. She also played an important role in developing leaders, supporting succession planning, and managing lender relationships. Prior to joining Prolink, Prospero spent 18 years with Staffmark Group, including five years as CFO, and served as CFO of BCforward. She began her career at Deloitte and is a certified public accountant (CPA).