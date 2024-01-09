Promilo announces glorious recognition; wins 3 distinct Silver Feather Awards

Driven by its unparalleled excellence and unique offerings, Promilo has been bestowed with three distinct Silver Feather Awards.

New Delhi, 09 January ‘24: Promilo- India’s first-ever Cloud-based aggregator platform specialising in streamlining processes for students, colleges, job seekers, companies, and influencers alike has been recognised for its extensive efforts by winning three different awards at the esteemed 4th Edition Silver Feather Awards, held in Mumbai on December 23, 2023.

Delivering a pioneering impact, Promilo’s recent success at the Silver Feather Awards has been revolutionary with three awards in distinct categories – the Best B2B Connection Platform, Sales Appointment Generation Platform and Best Start-up in Business Connections.

Elated about Promilo’s triumphant success, Ritesh Saraf, Founder of Promilo, commented, “It’s an honour to be bestowed with the esteemed Silver Feather Awards, even more so as Promilo has had the gracious opportunity to win three awards in diverse categories. Our recent accolades underscore our steadfast commitment to achieve excellence and innovation in the dynamic Advertising landscape.”

Furthermore, Promilo boasts an impressive user base of 0.03 million, along with 180 strategic collaborations with diverse colleges and companies, which have been accomplished through organic advertising methods. These accomplishments coupled with the platform’s zero-cost marketing strategy, have been instrumental in highlighting the company’s efficiency and effectiveness.

Specialising in generating prospective leads for colleges during the admission cycle, Promilo has expanded the outreach of counselling initiatives. Additionally, the company is challenging conventional job posting forums by offering unlimited CV access to potential hiring, with complimentary space for job postings.

Emerging as the catalyst for monetization of the meet up industry, Promilo’s platform has turned the tables for influencers, professionals, market leaders and others by crafting a collaborative meet up space that prioritises personal branding and growth.

By anticipating a remarkable 10X growth in the next quarter, Promilo is poised to become a trailblazer in the Advertising Industry. With its recent success, the company has solidified its position as the leader in today’s competitive ecosystem.