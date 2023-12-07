Pvr Inox Introduces Gwalior’s First All 4k Laser Cinema

Gwalior, December 07, 2023: PVR INOX, the largest and the most premium cinema exhibitor in India has announced the launch of its second cinema in Gwalior and the first all 4K laser cinema in the city. Located at Keshar Towers at Race Course Road, the 4-screen multiplex promises to redefine the movie-going experience for Gwalior’s cinephiles.

PVR INOX will strengthen its foothold in Madhya Pradesh with 54 screens in 10 properties and continue its expansion in Central India with 220 screens in 47 properties.

Located in the heart of the city, the cinema is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including all 4K laser projection, Dolby Atmos sound, and Next Gen 3D, ensuring an unparalleled cinematic experience. It has a total seating capacity of 610 and patrons can indulge in a variety of culinary delights from the extensive food menu in the comfort of the celebrity recliners.

Inspired by Gwalior’s rich heritage and grandeur, the cinema’s design seamlessly blends the past and future. The vaulted ceiling of the concessions, mosaic work of the counter, and gilded edges evoke the city’s historical charm, while the sage green-infused interior reflects the verdant jungles that surround it.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX Limited, said, “Gwalior holds a special place in the history of our nation and we sought inspiration from its rich heritage to create a cinematic space that seamlessly blends the past and the future. The design, amenities, and state-of-the-art technology are a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing Gwalior’s cinephiles with an unparalleled movie-going experience. PVR INOX has always been at the forefront of innovation and excellence and with the launch of the city’s first all 4K laser cinema at Keshar Towers, we are raising the bar yet again.”

The cinema pays homage to Gwalior’s unique identity, creating a space where the past and future converge. From the vintage art deco flair in the lights and signage to the tan leathers and glossy mirrored finish of the lobby, every element reflects the city’s rich heritage and forward-thinking spirit. The auditoriums are designed to provide a comfortable and soothing environment, with colors and aesthetics seamlessly blending with state-of-the-art contemporary technology.