PVR INOX Unveils Udaipur’s First INSIGNIA Cinema with City’s Biggest Multiplex

30th May 2024: PVR INOX Limited, the largest and the most premium cinema exhibitor in India today announced the opening of its luxury cinema at Urban Square Mall in Udaipur, Rajasthan. At six screens, this is the largest multiplex in the city with a seating capacity of 1009 seats.

The newly opened 6-screen property features the first INSIGNIA cinema format in the city, making it the first luxury cinema destination in Udaipur.

This cinema launch will augment PVR INOX Limited’s foothold in Udaipur with 14 screens in 3 cinemas and the state of Rajasthan with 82 screens in 21 cinemas. The company consolidates its presence in West India to a total of 373 screens in 80 properties.

Strategically located at Udaipur’s prime shopping destination, this new multiplex redefines cinematic luxury and comfort through its last row plush recliners with spacious legroom and on-seat dining options in all its 5 premiere auditoriums. Additionally, the INSIGNIA auditorium has all the luxurious recliners for the utmost comfort.

The multiplex is powered with cutting-edge cinematic technologies including 2K projectors, Next gen 3D screens for crystal clear and vibrant picture quality, and advanced Dolby ATMOS sound for high-definition immersive audio.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX Limited, “We are extremely pleased to expand our presence in Rajasthan with the opening of the biggest multiplex in the royal city, Udaipur. The new cinema destination houses the first INSIGNIA auditorium for the steady supply of content and passionate consumer demand for luxury cinema formats. Our focus will be to continue expanding our screen presence across the country to provide the highest global standards of out-of-home entertainment experiences to our patrons.

The cinema interiors mirror the stunning heritage and visual opulence of Udaipur. Brilliant colors, elegant ambiance, and sophisticated luxury are subtly entwined to seamlessly blend with the city’s rich culture. All the six auditoriums audis are designed in different color tones with an ‘X’ pattern in fabric paneling design on the side walls. The multiplex has a luxurious lounge and a live kitchen offering gourmet menu options to movie and food enthusiasts.