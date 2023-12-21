Quantum Energy Inaugurates New EV Showroom in Noida

21 December 2023: Quantum Energy, a leading electric vehicle (EV) startup specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of electric scooters, has announced the inauguration of its new showroom in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. This new addition marks the 1st EV two-wheeler showroom in the state, further expanding Quantum Energy’s presence and accessibility to Indian customers.

The showroom inauguration took place in the presence of esteemed dignitaries and senior officials from Quantum Energy. Spanning approximately 650 square feet, the newly inaugurated showroom operates under the dealership name Mohak Energy. The strategically positioned showroom provides a convenient hub for customers to explore Quantum Energy’s cutting-edge electric scooters and firsthand experience their advanced features.

At the Mohak Energy showroom, all Quantum Energy electric scooters are prominently displayed, allowing visitors to marvel at the impeccable design, impressive performance, and exceptional build quality of each vehicle. The diverse lineup of electric scooters includes the Plasma, Elektron, Milan and Bziness range, catering to a wide range of commuting needs for Indian consumers.

Specifications of the showcased electric scooters:

● Plasma – Powered by a 1500 W motor; top speed of 65 km/h; offers an impressive range of upto 110 km on a single full battery charge. Price – INR 1,21,205 Ex showroom, Maharashtra

● Elektron – Equipped with a 1000W motor; top speed of 60 km/h; provides a range of upto 100 km on a single full battery charge; Price – INR 92,055 Ex-showroom, Maharashtra

● Milan – Driven by a 1000W motor; top speed of 60 km/h; offers a range of upto 100 km on a single full battery charge; Price – INR 87,896 Ex-showroom, Maharashtra

● Bziness – Empowered by a 1200W motor; top speed of 55 km/h; provides a range of upto 110 km in on a single full battery charge; Price – INR 98,291 Ex-showroom, Maharashtra.

● Bziness Pro – Empowered by a 1200W motor; top speed of 55 km/h; provides a range of upto 130 km in on a single full battery charge; Price – INR 1,17,200 Ex-showroom, Maharashtra.

Speaking about the launch, Mrs. Chakravarthi C., Managing Director of Quantum Energy Limited, expressed,” With the opening of our new store in Noida, we are excited to increase our presence in Uttar Pradesh even further. It is quite promising that there is a rising interest in electric two-wheelers in the state. Numerous cutting-edge features of our Quantum Energy scooters strongly appeal to all market sectors. Our commitment to making our cutting-edge electric scooters more accessible to the public is fueled by the growing demand for environmentally friendly mobility options. We are currently trying to create more showrooms in Uttar Pradesh to accommodate this demand and make our eco-friendly mobility products more easily accessible.”

Quantum Energy has expanded its network of showrooms around India to an amazing 55 with the opening of the Noida showroom. With the support of the prestigious Kusalava Group, which has over 50 years of experience in the automotive industry, Quantum Energy is committed to reducing carbon emissions, reducing its carbon footprint, and making India a leader in sustainable mobility worldwide.