Radiflow Joins Forces with Opscura to Deliver Advanced Industrial Cyber Defense Solutions

Tel Aviv, ISRAEL – June 4, 2024 – Radiflow, a leader in Operations Technology (OT) cybersecurity and risk management solutions, and Opscura, an innovator in industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, announce a joint technology partnership aimed at delivering advanced industrial cybersecurity solutions. This collaboration will leverage Radiflow’s expertise in OT cybersecurity and Opscura’s innovative data protection technologies to deliver enhanced, end-to-end protection for industrial networks and systems.

Industry and critical infrastructure are increasingly under attack, as sophisticated nation-state threat actors look to disrupt operations. Integrating the technologies and capabilities of Radiflow and Opscura, the partnership delivers an unprecedented level of advanced threat detection, encryption, legacy-asset cloaking, and monitoring of the OT environment. Customers can take advantage of rapid, cost-effective segmentation and protection of OT networks as they enhance security through network visibility, automatic threat detection, and data-driven risk management.

“We are excited to partner with Opscura,” said Ilan Barda, Founder & CEO of Radiflow. “As cyberattacks on operational environments continue to escalate, organizations have a far greater need to segment their networks and cloak legacy assets that lack native, modern-day threat protections. At the same time, they need to enhance their visibility into their ICS networks to detect threats as they occur and proactively mitigate risk. At the same time, these capabilities put OT operations on an easier path toward NIS2 and IEC 62443 compliance.” “Joining forces with Radiflow is a one-two punch for companies that want to quickly and cost-effectively mitigate the ongoing threats to their mission critical operations,” said Brian Brammaeier, CEO of Opscura. “Gone are the days of two- and three-year cyber security roadmaps requiring weeks of planned downtime and re-architecting. Now companies can – within days – deploy continuous risk management, secure data collection and, the final step in the process, asset segmentation. All at a fraction of the cost of yesterday’s painful and costly deployment process.”

Opscura’s flexible solutions can be seamlessly added into the OT environment, making cyber-physical security cost-effective, simple, and immediate. Opscura equipment transmits compressed and encrypted traffic to the Radiflow OT Security Platform. Radiflow continuously monitors and analyzes the security of the network against the latest threat intelligence, detecting anomalies that might indicate cyber incidents.

Radiflow and Opscura are committed to empowering industrial operators with the tools and insights necessary to defend against evolving cyber threats. This partnership enhances security and provides a clear, actionable path toward achieving and maintaining compliance with directives and standards such as NIS2. With this collaboration, customers can confidently operate their OT environments, knowing they are equipped with state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions that protect against both current and future threats.