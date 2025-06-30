Radisson Hotel Group opens D Square Statue of Unity Kevadia, a member of Radisson Individuals, boosting tourism in Kevadia

continues to strengthen its presence in India with the opening of D Square Statue of Unity Kevadia, a member of Radisson Individuals. Strategically located in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, the hotel brings the brand’s signature comfort and service to one of India’s most visited and culturally significant tourist destinations. This opening reinforces Radisson Hotel Group’s commitment to offering high-quality hospitality experiences across key leisure markets in the country.

Gateway to Ekta Nagar’s cultural and natural attractions

Nestled in the scenic Narmada district, the hotel offers guests easy access to prominent attractions such as the iconic Statue of Unity, Ekta Mall, Jungle Safari, Children Nutrition Park, and the serene Narmada riverfront. The hotel is also in close proximity to Ekta Nagar Railway Station, making it accessible to local travelers as well. Select rooms at the hotel offer panoramic views of the Statue of Unity, the tallest statue in the world, as well as views of the surrounding valley and the upcoming Tribal Museum. The hotel’s prime location positions it as an ideal choice for both domestic and international travelers.

Strategic alignment with government-led development initiatives

“With the opening of D Square Statue of Unity Kevadia, a member of Radisson Individuals, we further strengthen our footprint in Gujarat — one of India’s fastest-growing tourism corridors. The region has seen remarkable development in recent years, including improved connectivity, new airports and government-led initiatives to promote cultural, spiritual and ecological tourism. This hotel offers a distinct blend of local character and modern hospitality, in line with our strategy to grow our portfolio in emerging leisure destinations across the country.

Radisson Hotel Group remains closely aligned with the government’s vision for Ekta Nagar, which is rapidly evolving into a model tourism and smart city destination. From the new railway station and enhanced road access to upcoming infrastructure like the greenfield airport and eco-friendly transport systems, the state’s efforts have made the region more accessible and attractive for both domestic and international visitors. We are proud to contribute to this transformation by offering high-quality hospitality that complements the area’s cultural richness and sustainable development focus,” said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and COO, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

A blend of cultural elements and modern amenities

The hotel features 91 elegantly appointed rooms, combining warm aesthetics with modern amenities. Guests can enjoy a unique dining experience at Sankalp All Day Dining Restaurant, known for its exceptional service, flavorful cuisine and refined vegetarian cuisine. The hotel is also equipped with world-class event facilities, including the Silver Pavilion, ideal for weddings, conferences, and large social gatherings, while the Sapphire provides an intimate setting ideal for smaller meetings and private events.

A partnership rooted in Gujarat’s spirit

“We are delighted to partner with Radisson Hotel Group to bring D Square Statue of Unity Kevadia to life. The hotel is a tribute to the spirit of Gujarat, rooted in culture, driven by progress. With its scenic surroundings and thoughtful service, we aim to offer a meaningful and memorable experience to all our guests,” said Shivalik Goenka, Co-Owner, D Square Statue of Unity Kevadia, a member of Radisson Individuals.

“At D Square Statue of Unity Kevadia, a member of Radisson Individuals, our focus is on delivering a warm, welcoming experience that combines comfort, service, and the beauty of our surroundings. We look forward to hosting guests from across the country and beyond, inviting them to explore everything Ekta Nagar has to offer,” said Fakruddin Khan, General Manager, D Square Statue of Unity Kevadia, a member of Radisson Individuals.

An addition to Ekta Nagar’s tourism boom

Kevadia is rapidly becoming a world-class tourism destination. The government has added dozens of new attractions and visitor facilities. For example, projects recently opened include a Bonsai Garden, an expanded Valley of Flowers, and a Sardar Sarovar Dam experience centre. Two shaded walkways now connect parking areas to key viewing points, complete with benches and misting sprinklers for summer comfort. Cultural centers – a tribal museum and a Rajwadu royal heritage village – have been introduced, and a ₹100-cr Ekta Nagar Visitor Centre (with shops, food courts and information) is under construction. The Sardar Patel Statue site has also embraced its heritage: the daily Narmada Aarti ritual on the riverbank is now being live-streamed globally, and a new Kamalam Park (a dragon-fruit nursery with an educational centre) was launched to highlight local agriculture and tourism. These attractions, together with efforts like the PM’s Ekta Mall handicraft plaza, are driving record visitor numbers (over 5.1 million in 2023, up from 2.7 million in 2019). D Square Statue of Unity Kevadia, a member of Radisson Individuals’, opening directly complements this tourism boom and offers guests immediate access to the enhanced cultural landscape that the state has built.

Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country’s largest international hotel operators with 200 hotels in operation and development. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in a tier-1 market like Delhi NCR, while over 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and 3 markets. The Group has successfully introduced various brands to the growing Indian market, including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.