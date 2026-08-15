RAI-Innoviti SANKET report shows like-for-like business growth data as retail spending moderates through Q1, then rebounds in July led by small cities and UPI

SANKET report tracks category, geography and payment trends across 50 million+ data points from 2800+ cities.

Mumbai: The RAI–Innoviti SANKET report shows like-for-like business growth data across India’s retail sector, tracking how consumers spend, category by category, and city by city. The Retailers Association of India (RAI) has tied up with Innoviti Technologies (Innoviti) to pro duce this report. The latest e dition shows retail growth softened through April, May and June — from 9.4% to 7.8% to 4.7% — before recovering to 6.8% in July, the first month-on-month improvement since the quarter began.

The report is built on same-store data: current-month sales compared to the same month a year earlier, at the same stores, stripping out the effect of new store openings. That gives RAI and Innoviti a like-for-like read on genuine demand strength, city by city and category by category, rather than growth numbers inflated by opening of more stores.

Category: Jewellery had the wi dest swings — up 14.2% in Apri l around Akshaya Tritiya, easing to 4.6% in May, then settling into the mid-single digits at 6.6% in June and 6.4% in July. Grocery ran steady at ~7% for two months, softened to 4.3% in June as food inflation hit a 16-month high, then rebounded sharply to 7.5% in July as monsoon rains eased the supply squeeze. Cons umer electronics and fashion s tayed positive throughout and both improved into July.

Geography: All four zones softened through Q1 and all four recovered in July. The South held up strongest across all f our months. The West saw the widest swing of a ny zone — the sharpest Q1 deceleration, then the sharpest July rebound. Smaller cities pulled ahead of metros through the qu arter, with the Tier 3 lead ov er Tier 1 widening from 0.7 percentage points in April to 2.4 points in June. That gap narrowed to 1.9 points in July as metro demand recovered faster than small-city demand advanced — a sign, per the report, that Q1’s metro weakness may have been more event-driven than structural.

Payments: UPI transactions gre w far faster than card transac tions throughout — 22% in April against 4.6% for cards, easing to 12% against 0.7% by June, then both re-accelerating in July to 14% and 3.2% respectively. Card growth stayed concentrated in jewellery, where larger ticket sizes still favour cards; in grocery, UPI now dominates payment volumes almost entirely.

Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retail ers Association of India, said :