RAKEZ highlights Ras Al Khaimah’s investment readiness and growth opportunities at RAKIS 2026

Ras Al Khaimah, Nov 11: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) highlighted the emirate’s investment potential, expanding industrial capabilities and business growth opportunities at the 3rd Annual Ras Al Khaimah Investment and Business Summit (RAKIS) 2026. As a Government Partner, RAKEZ contributed to discussions on investment readiness and industrial development while connecting with investors and business leaders exploring opportunities in the emirate.

The summit brought together government representatives, investors, industry leaders and businesses to explore opportunities for investment, strategic partnerships and economic growth across Ras Al Khaimah’s key sectors.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad commented: “RAKIS has become an important platform for bringing together the people and ideas driving Ras Al Khaimah’s economic future. We are pleased to support the summit as a Government Partner, as it creates valuable opportunities for dialogue, new partnerships and meaningful connections between investors and the wider business community. Events like these are essential to translating shared ambitions into tangible investment and business opportunities.”

As Ras Al Khaimah continues to attract investment across manufacturing, tourism, real estate and services, the availability of suitable infrastructure, commercial spaces and integrated business support is becoming increasingly important. Addressing this evolving demand, RAKEZ Chief Commercial Officer Anas Hijjawi delivered a keynote titled ‘Ras Al Khaimah’s Readiness for Investment and Growth’, highlighting how the emirate is preparing to accommodate new investments and support the expansion of existing businesses.

Central to his address were two developments that demonstrate this readiness – Al Ghail Industrial Zone, where RAKEZ is expanding industrial capacity and supporting infrastructure, and RAK Central Square, which will offer modern commercial spaces and amenities to meet the needs of growing businesses and their employees. Together, these developments reflect a broader approach to creating an ecosystem where industrial, commercial and lifestyle requirements are addressed.

Hijjawi commented: “Investment readiness is about anticipating what businesses need and creating the right environment for them to grow. Through developments such as Al Ghail and RAK Central Square, we are strengthening Ras Al Khaimah’s industrial and commercial capabilities, while ensuring investors have access to the infrastructure and support services needed for long-term success.”

Another key focus at the summit was strengthening domestic manufacturing and creating greater value through local supply chains. Contributing to the panel discussion ‘Make in the Emirates: Building Local Supply Chains & National Value Creation’, RAKEZ Chief Strategy Officer Puneet Jain highlighted the opportunities arising from Ras Al Khaimah’s growing construction and real estate sectors. With around 1,000 manufacturing companies operating within RAKEZ, the economic zone is focused on attracting complementary industries, encouraging supplier collaboration and connecting manufacturers with opportunities to serve local and regional markets. These priorities align with the UAE’s wider industrial development agenda, particularly the Make it in the Emirates initiative and the National In-Country Value Programme, which seek to strengthen domestic production, supply chains and national economic value creation.

Beyond the discussions, RAKEZ’s presence at the summit offered investors and entrepreneurs an opportunity to explore practical pathways for establishing and expanding their businesses in Ras Al Khaimah. At its branded stand, RAKEZ experts showcased cost-effective business set-up solutions, industrial land, warehouses, commercial facilities and ongoing business support services. Visitors also gained insights into the opportunities available within RAKEZ’s diverse business community of more than 50,000 companies from over 100 countries.

Through its engagement at RAKIS 2026, RAKEZ continued to connect the emirate’s investment ambitions with the infrastructure, services and business opportunities needed to realise them. By facilitating new partnerships, supporting industrial diversification and helping businesses expand their operations, RAKEZ remains committed to contributing to Ras Al Khaimah’s long-term economic growth and competitiveness.