RAKEZ strengthens its role as a one-stop business partner beyond licensing

Ras Al Khaimah, Nov 06: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) is strengthening its role as a one-stop partner for businesses, bringing together more than 45 value-added services with dedicated guidance and coordinated support to help companies establish, manage and grow their operations.

Supporting a community of more than 50,000 companies, RAKEZ gives businesses a central point of contact to navigate service requirements and coordinate delivery as their needs evolve beyond licensing.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said: “Our relationship with businesses extends well beyond issuing a licence. We stay close to our clients, listen to their challenges and use their feedback to shape the support we provide. For a new entrepreneur, that might mean help with banking or bookkeeping. For a growing manufacturer, it could mean coordinating workforce and operational services. Whatever their stage of development, we want businesses to have a partner they can turn to, with practical solutions that help them move forward with confidence.”

For companies establishing their operations, RAKEZ provides access to bank account opening assistance, insurance, document attestation and notarisation. Partnerships with leading UAE banks help simplify and accelerate access to business banking, with RAKEZ’s bank account opening assistance achieving a 98% success rate.

As operational responsibilities grow, customers can access tax registration and filing, accounting and bookkeeping, HR and payroll solutions, alongside other business support services. Dedicated specialists and an onboarding support team guide customers through requirements and coordinate their requests, while the VAS website and RAKEZ’s online channels provide convenient digital access.

For industrial companies, RAKEZ helps simplify daily operations, manage workforce needs and improve efficiency by coordinating support across multiple requirements. Services include manpower, facilities management, cleaning, Wi-Fi and banking services for workers. Dedicated account management helps manufacturers coordinate these services and follow up on their requirements.

Advisory consultations and expert-led awareness sessions complement these services, helping businesses understand their obligations and make informed operational decisions.

Across its value-added services portfolio, RAKEZ has recorded a 90% customer satisfaction rating. Customer feedback also guides the continued development of its offering, with industrial focus groups and individual discussions helping identify practical challenges, improve existing services and shape new solutions.

By combining coordinated service delivery with ongoing guidance, RAKEZ continues to strengthen its role as a long-term partner, helping companies manage their operations and prepare for their next stage of growth.