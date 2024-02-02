Reaction to Interim Budget 2024-25 from Kamal Khetan, Chairman & Managing Director, Sunteck Realty Ltd

“The interim budget announcement envisions India’s long term growth story. The emphasis of the PMAY-Gramin on rural India will further the objective of Housing for all. Furthermore, we are looking forward to housing scheme for the urban middle class, which is anticipated to enhance housing and give a boost to the sector.

The sustained momentum in capital expenditure spending in expansion of the infrastructure development plan highlights the intent to continuously enhance housing infrastructure, entrepreneurship, and employment opportunities for the youth possessing technical skills.

The persistent emphasis on maintaining a capital expenditure outlay of approximately 3.4% of the GDP is likely to stimulate economic activity and align with the long-term vision of Viksit Bharat. We remain optimistic about the continued progress of the Indian economy under the prudent fiscal measures outlined in the Interim Union Budget.”