Real-time Stock Market updates for Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Benchmark indices, Nifty50 and Sensex, traded in the green on Wednesday, tracking firm global cues.

The BSE Sensex was up 400 points at 76,238, while the Nifty50 climbed 92 to 23,117.

Top gainers on the Sensex included Infosys, ITC, Sun Pharma, TCS, Bharti Airtel, Titan, and Ultratech Cement. On the other hand, Zomato, Tata Motors, and Power Grid were the top laggards.

On the NSE, Sun Pharma, Britannia, and Infosys were the top gainers, while Trent, BEL, and Power Grid were the major losers.

However, broader markets faced challenges, with the Nifty SmallCap index down 0.7% and the MidCap index trading 0.6% lower.

Among sectors, Nifty Realty and Consumer Durables were the worst performers, each declining by up to 1.5%.

Investors are expected to focus on December quarter (Q3FY25) earnings reports from major companies like HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

