realme strengthens customer satisfaction leadership with Number Series and P-Series: Techarc RaRe Quadrant 2025

New Delhi, Jan 02nd: realme, the most popular smartphone brand among Indian youth, continues to strengthen its presence across both offline and online channels, delivering consistently high customer satisfaction across its smartphone portfolio, according to the latest Techarc RaRe Quadrant 2025. The independent study evaluates smartphones based on a combination of average user ratings and qualitative review sentiment, offering a holistic view of customer satisfaction, real-world usage, and evolving consumer expectations in the Indian smartphone market. The findings highlight realme’s balanced and customer-centric approach to product development across segments and platforms.

Techarc’s analysis places realme’s offline-focused Number Series at the forefront, with models such as the realme 14 Pro, realme 15 Pro, and realme 15 5G positioned deeply within the “Delight” quadrant, underscoring high satisfaction levels and sustained positive sentiment among consumers. The Number Series continues to reinforce realme’s premium credentials by meeting higher expectations around camera innovation, design refinement, and overall user experience, strengthening the brand’s equity in the mid-premium segment and driving strong performance across offline retail channels.

Following the strong offline momentum of the Number Series, Techarc’s findings also place the entire realme P-Series lineup including the realme P4, realme P4 Pro, realme P3,realme P3 Pro, and the newly launched realme P4x firmly in the Delight quadrant, reflecting strong ratings and overwhelmingly positive feedback from online-first consumers. Designed for digital-native users, the P-Series has resonated strongly on e-commerce platforms by delivering a compelling value-for-money proposition, combining performance, dependable everyday usability, modern design, and competitive pricing.

Further reinforcing this momentum, realme reported strong first-day sales for the realme P4x in India. On launch day itself, it sold over 120,000 units on Day 1, emerging as the number one best-selling smartphone of 2025 on online platforms based on first-day sales. This milestone underscores realme’s strong comeback in the e-commerce segment and growing traction among online consumers. Within both series, Pro variants such as the realme 14 Pro, realme 15 Pro, realme P4 Pro, and realme P3 Pro emerge as top performers, achieving some of the highest combined scores for satisfaction and sentiment in the study.

With the majority of its 2025 smartphone portfolio clustered in the Delight quadrant, realme’s performance reflects strong product-market alignment across both offline and online ecosystems. The Number Series continues to anchor realme’s offline leadership through camera-first innovation and premium experiences at accessible prices, while the P-Series strengthens realme’s online growth, addressing the needs of value-driven consumers and accelerating momentum across e-commerce platforms.

As realme moves forward in 2025, its success across platforms underscores a deep-rooted commitment to user satisfaction, consistent quality, and long-term value creation. By reinforcing offline leadership through the Number Series and accelerating its online resurgence with the P-Series—including the P4x—realme demonstrates its ability to cater to diverse Indian consumers, while maintaining a unified, customer-first philosophy across its portfolio.