Rendezvous With Rujuta Diwekar Celebrates New Book Launch at Taj West End, Bengaluru

Bengaluru, 3rd July 2025: The Chambers, India’s premier exclusive business club, recently hosted an exclusive edition of its acclaimed Rendezvous series with celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, in association with Axis Bank’s Burgundy Private, at Taj West End, Bengaluru.

This latest edition in the Rendezvous series celebrated the launch and unveiling of celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar’s latest book -The Commonsense Diet. The evening featured a thought-provoking conversation led by Chiki Sarkar- Founder of Juggernaut Books with Rujuta Diwekar delving into the inspiration behind the book and the journey to mindful, sustainable eating.

Speaking on the launch of her book Rujuta says, “The Commonsense Diet is my tenth book, nearly fifteen years since I wrote my first book. In that time, diet confusion has only grown, and post-Covid, with the growth of social media- it’s got even worse. I wanted to use this book to break through all the myths floating about around food and bring us back to the basics.” Her new book encourages readers to reject restrictive diets and embrace home-cooked, traditional Indian meals—reinstating the joy of balanced eating in a world flooded with food fads. Mr. Satyajeet Krishnan, Senior Vice President – Operations, South, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), added, “Taj West End Bengaluru is proud to host iconic voices and thought leaders through The Chambers’ Rendezvous series. Rujuta’s insights into health and mindful living resonate deeply with our ethos of celebrating heritage and holistic well-being. It was a privilege to bring this conversation to our members & patrons in Bengaluru.” Commenting on the collaboration, Arnika Dixit, President & Head – Wealth Management, Cards & Payments, Axis Bank, said, “At Burgundy Private, we believe in the power of insightful dialogue and engagement to bring about meaningful impact. Rendezvous with Rujuta Diwekar is a great expression of that belief – facilitating conversations that promote holistic well-being and lasting positive change, rooted in tradition yet deeply relevant to modern life. We are delighted to support this thoughtfully curated initiative that not only inspires reflection and balanced living but also resonates deeply with the evolving aspirations of our clients.”

Rujuta Diwekar’s latest book advocates for a balanced approach to eating, emphasizing a clear simple message to eat local, seasonal, and traditional foods, and rejecting the idea of restrictive diets. Fifteen years ago, Rujuta Diwekar hit the headlines for her best-selling diet book Don’t Lose Your Mind, Lose Your Weight, now she is back with a new Diet manual to embrace the joy of on home-cooked meals.

The Rendezvous with Rujuta Diwekar is a part of a multi-city series, with prior editions held at Taj Lands End, Mumbai and Taj Mahal, New Delhi.