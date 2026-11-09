Renowned Numerologist and Vastu Advisor Shwveta Jha Launches Vilāsa to Take India’s Ancient Wisdom to Global Markets

GURUGRAM, INDIA: Taking India’s ancient knowledge of Numerology and Vastu to an international audience, renowned Numerologist and Vastu Advisor Shwveta Jha, has launched Vilāsa, a premium advisory firm focused on personal growth, professional success and harmonious living.

With decades of experience, Shwveta has advised high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), CXOs, and business leaders. Through Vilāsa, she aims to bring traditional Indian wisdom to contemporary personal and professional decision-making, with India, the United Kingdom and the UAE identified as the primary markets.

Vilāsa will offer personalised Numerology consultations, business name analysis, relationship compatibility, career guidance and life-cycle readings. Its Vastu advisory services will cover residences, offices, commercial establishments, factories and new construction projects.

Speaking about the launch, Shwveta Jha, Founder of Vilāsa, says:

“Vilāsa is a vision to take India’s ancient wisdom to a wider global audience while making it relevant to contemporary lifestyles and business needs. I believe that understanding our numbers and the spaces we inhabit can offer valuable perspectives, helping us make more conscious choices and approach life with greater clarity and balance.”

With its international outlook and personalised advisory approach, Vilāsa seeks to create a contemporary platform for individuals, families and businesses interested in exploring Numerology and Vastu as part of their personal and professional journeys. The website called www.vilasaglobal.com mirrors the approach and ethos of Vilasa.

ABOUT VILĀSA

Vilāsa by Shwveta Jha is a premium Numerology and Vastu advisory firm offering personalised consultations for individuals, families, entrepreneurs and businesses. Founded by Shwveta Jha, the firm combines traditional Indian knowledge with contemporary perspectives, serving clients through online, in-person and on-site consultations.