Rhino Investments Group Acquires Zecca Plaza in Gallup, NM

Gallup, NM, July 20, 2024 — Rhino Investments Group, a leading commercial real estate investment firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Zecca Plaza, a premier retail property located in Gallup, New Mexico. This strategic purchase underscores Rhino Investments Group’s commitment to expanding its portfolio with high-quality assets in key markets.

Zecca Plaza, a well-established retail center, boasts a prime location and an impressive mix of tenants, including national retailers and local businesses. Zecca Plaza offers a total leasable area of approximately 110,500 providing ample space for current and future tenants. The tenants include Albertsons Grocery Store, O Reilly Auto Parts, and many others with an average tenancy of over 15 years. This is a prime location located on the famous Highway 66.

“We are excited to add Zecca Plaza to our portfolio, it fits our investment strategy, we plan on improving the property significantly for the existing and new tenants ” said Sanjiv Chopra, CEO, of Rhino Investments Group. “This acquisition aligns with our strategy of investing in properties that offer strong growth potential and value creation for our investors. We look forward to working with the existing tenants and exploring opportunities to enhance the property’s appeal and performance.”

Rhino Investments Group specializes in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties across the United States. With a focus on creating long-term value, Rhino Investments Group leverages its extensive market knowledge and expertise to identify and capitalize on investment opportunities.

The acquisition of Zecca Plaza marks a significant milestone for Rhino Investments Group as it continues to expand its footprint in the retail sector in New Mexico. The firm’s disciplined approach to investment and commitment to excellence ensures that properties like Zecca Plaza will thrive under its ownership.