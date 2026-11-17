ROTORIS

GURUGRAM, 17th November, 2026: Watch brand ROTORIS has opened a registry for the Manifesta Shantnu Nikhil Edition, a limited collection built around a pietersite-cut dial. Buyers must submit their profiles through the Registry to be considered for an allocation. Production is scheduled to begin after the Registry closes.

The collection is the result of a collaboration between ROTORIS and Shantnu Nikhil, the Indian fashion designers known for their couture and bridalwear. It is the first time the Manifesta line has been developed with an external designer. Registry entries opened on 1 November 2026. The production run comprises 500 pieces in 40mm and 150 pieces in 36mm.

Pietersite Brings Natural Variation to Each Dial

Pietersite is a chatoyant gemstone, a fibrous stone in which fragments of the mineral fold and fracture into swirling bands. For the Manifesta edition, the dial is complemented by rose-gold elements, including faceted and ball-pin indexes, an open-heart bridge and the ROTORIS wordmark. The bridge and wordmark are crafted from solid 18K rose gold.

Shantnu Nikhil said the stone’s irregularity was the reason for choosing it. “Pietersite has a presence of its own. So whoever wears it, carries that presence too.”

The Collaboration Extends to Straps and Presentation

The couture label worked on the collaboration from initial sketches to the final swatch. The Manifesta Shantnu Nikhil Edition carries both names on its strap.

The edition includes three accompanying elements:

1. Two Italian leather straps: A dark grey lizard-finish strap developed with Shantnu Nikhil and a black crocodile-finish strap designed by ROTORIS.

2. Pocket square: A Shantnu Nikhil-designed pocket square accompanies the timepiece.

3. Presentation box: The edition comes in a dedicated wooden presentation box.

Prerna Gupta, Co-founder of ROTORIS, said the partnership was a deliberate step.

“A Manifesta dial begins with something nature makes only once. We wanted that individuality to live in a watch that feels timeless. Shantnu Nikhil brings a distinct eye for proportion, precision and personal expression. Together, we have brought the character of natural stone and the timeless elegance of couture into a single timepiece.”

Movement and Case Specifications

The Manifesta Shantnu Nikhil Edition comes in two case sizes, 36mm and 40mm, in 316L stainless steel with rose-gold plating. Each carries a natural Pietersite dial, a Miyota 82S0 Japanese automatic movement with 21 jewels and approximately 42 hours of power reserve, 5 BAR water resistance, and an exhibition caseback.

Availability, Production and Pricing

The collaboration forms part of ROTORIS Annual Production 2026-27, with 650 numbered pieces across two case sizes:

1. 40mm: 500 numbered pieces.

2. 36mm: 150 numbered pieces.

The edition is priced at approximately $2,100, placing it within the Manifesta collection’s listed price range of $1,250 to $2,300, depending on the dial design and configuration.

Allocations opened on 1 November 2026 through the ROTORIS Registry. Interested buyers can access the special edition automatic watch by submitting their profiles through the Registry for review.

Frequently asked questions

1. What is the ROTORIS Manifesta Shantnu Nikhil Edition?

The ROTORIS Manifesta Shantnu Nikhil Edition is a limited production collaboration featuring a natural Pietersite dial. The edition includes two Italian leather straps, one with a dark grey lizard finish designed by the fashion label and another with a black crocodile finish. It also comes with a Shantnu Nikhil-designed pocket square and a dedicated wooden presentation box.

2. Does registering guarantee a watch?

No. Profile submission and confirmed ownership are separate stages. Allocations are subject to the Registry process and availability.

3. Will each dial look the same?

No. Pietersite’s pattern varies from stone to stone, so each dial has a distinct natural pattern.

Media contact:

Shriya

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