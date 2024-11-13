Saatvik Green Energy Marks Market Entry with Solar Pump Order from Maharashtra

Chandigarh, November 13, 2024: Saatvik Green Energy, one of India’s leading solar PV module manufacturers, has partnered with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL) to supply solar submersible pumps at 250 strategic sites across the state. The high-efficiency pumps range from 3HP to 7.5HP enhancing water access and supporting irrigation.

These are 100% stainless steel pumps with high-efficiency motor & controllers, suitable for various applications such as drinking water supply, livestock watering, pond management, and irrigation. They are approved by NABL accredited labs for performance & quality. This new product offering further strengthens Saatvik’s commitment to promoting sustainable solutions and advancing the role of renewable energy in India’s agricultural sector. Powered entirely by solar energy, these pumps ensure uninterrupted water supply for irrigation, even in remote areas with limited access to electricity.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Prashant Mathur, CEO, Saatvik Green Energy said, “Saatvik Green Energy is honored to collaborate with MSEDCL in advancing Maharashtra’s solar agenda. We aim to empower farmers with dependable, sustainable irrigation solutions that are both economically viable and environmentally sound. By reducing reliance on diesel and grid electricity, we are helping to pave the way for a greener, more resilient future for Maharashtra’s farming communities.”

Further, being an integrated solar module manufacturer, Saatvik Green Energy has been at the forefront of supplying high-quality Solar PV modules across Maharashtra, catering to major developers, government bodies, and commercial & industrial (C&I) customers. The company has also contributed to the success of the PM-KUSUM Yojana by providing solar PV modules to support sustainable agricultural practices. Some of Saatvik’s key clients include industry leaders such as Megha Engineering, Mahagenco, Oswal Pumps, BHEL, Variate, Photovoltaic Solar, Avaada & more. Recently, Saatvik also announced that it has won a ₹302 crore contract with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MAHAGENCO) to supply 200 MW of its cutting-edge N-TOPCon 580Wp modules to various locations across Maharashtra.

Maharashtra stands at the forefront of India’s solar revolution, driven by ambitious renewable energy goals and proactive policies. With a target to reach 17.4 GW of solar capacity by 2025, the state promotes large-scale solar installations, rooftop solutions, and solar-powered agricultural initiatives like PM-KUSUM and the Surya Scheme. Solar submersible pumps have proven transformative in Maharashtra’s drought-prone regions, providing farmers with consistent, sustainable water access while easing pressure on the electricity grid. The state’s urban centers and industrial hubs, like Mumbai and Pune, also witness surging demand for solar power, underscoring Maharashtra’s position as a leader in India’s renewable energy transition.