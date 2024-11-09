SAMHI Delivers Strong Revenue Growth and EBITDA Margin Expansion in Q2 & H1 FY25

Gurugram, 8th November 2024: SAMHI Hotels Limited (BSE: 543984) (NSE: SAMHI ) a prominent branded hotel ownership and asset management platform in India, announced its unaudited Standalone and Consolidated results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Ashish Jakhanwala, Chairman & Managing Director, SAMHI Hotels Ltd. said, “The results for Q2 and H1 FY25 reflect our continued commitment to expanding inventory, driving strong revenue growth , and delivering robust EB/TOA performance. The integration of AC/C is progressing smoothly, contributing to a significant margin improvement of approximately 590 basis points in Q2 FY25 compared to H1 FY24 (pre-acquisition).

Our core markets remain resilient, with occupancy levels continuing to rise. For Q2 and H1 FY25 , occupancy stood at 75%, reflecting the ongoing demand for our assets.

I am also pleased to announce the signing of a long-term, variable lease in Hitec City, Hyderabad. This agreement aligns with our strategic focus on increasing the proportion of long-term leases to enhance capital efficiency and generate higher risk-adjusted returns.

The transactions in Bangalore Whitefield and Hyderabad Hitec City will drive substantial growth in our Upper Upscale and Upscale inventory, contributing to the premiumization of our existing portfolio and increasing our market share in key office markets.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on near-term growth driven by strong demand for our existing assets, the strategic re-rating of portions of our portfolio following renovation and rebranding efforts, the addition of new inventory, and continued M&A activity.”

Key Highlights for Q2FY25:

RevPAR1 at Rs. 4,529 up 16.5% on a YoY basis demonstrate strong business demand across key markets with established larger base of demand and continued growth in commercial activities across key markets driving RevPAR growth

at Rs. 4,529 up 16.5% on a YoY basis demonstrate business demand across key markets with established larger base of demand and continued in commercial activities across key markets driving RevPAR Occupancy at 75% up from 72% in same quarter last year

at 75% up from 72% in same quarter last year Asset Income and Asset EBITDA grew YoY by 20.4% and 28.1% respectively. Same store growth & positive impact of ACIC acquisition led to strong growth in income and EBITDA