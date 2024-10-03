Samoh Introduces ‘luxe Leisure’: Where Everyday Elegance Meets Effortless Comfort

Get ready to elevate your daily style without compromising on comfort!

October 2024: SAMOH, the elevated occasion wear brand by Trent, proudly unveils Luxe Leisure, a collection that artfully merges refined sophistication with effortless comfort. Designed for the contemporary individual who values both elegance and ease, Luxe Leisure offers a versatile wardrobe that effortlessly transitions from professional to social settings, ensuring you are impeccably dressed for every occasion—whether it’s a casual day out or a relaxed evening event.

With Luxe Leisure, SAMOH blends everyday luxury with practical functionality. Each piece is crafted from lightweight, breathable fabrics, offering comfort without compromising style. Designed to transition seamlessly from work to leisure, the collection provides freedom of movement and enhances your daily routine. Whether in the boardroom or out with friends, Luxe Leisure ensures you maintain an effortlessly refined and relaxed look throughout the day, combining elegance and comfort in perfect harmony.

Experience Luxe Leisure at SAMOH stores in Mumbai, Bangalore, Lucknow, and Hyderabad, where versatility meets modern luxury.

Check out the top-picks of the collection:

Blue, comfortable coord set perfect for traveling, safari adventures, vacation getaways, and nailing that effortless airport look

Black dress that is perfect for evening wear, combining elegance and comfort for a sophisticated night out

A chic, comfortable coord set designed for everything from casual outings to travel adventures