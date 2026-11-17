Delhi NCR, 17 November 2026: Sapphire International School recently organised two student-focused initiatives, UniQuest 2.0 Career and University Fair and SIMUN 3.0 Model United Nations conference at its campus. The programmes provided students with opportunities to explore higher education pathways, engage with global challenges and develop skills beyond classroom learning.

UniQuest 2.0 brought together several Indian and international higher education institutions, with approximately 22 representatives engaging with students and parents on academic programmes, university options and future career opportunities. The fair recorded a footfall of 250 visitors, comprising 154 learners, 41 parents and several teachers.

Students from Grades XI and XII formed the majority of the attendance, reflecting the importance of career guidance during the senior school years. Parents also participated in discussions, allowing families to explore higher education options together.

Complementing the focus on career awareness, the campus hosted the third edition of its Model United Nations conference, SIMUN 3.0. The conference brought together student delegates, faculty members and guests for a day of diplomacy, debate and discussions on national and international issues.

The conference featured committees including the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), United Nations Security Council (UNSC), World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and All India Political Parties Meet (AIPPM). Delegates deliberated on geopolitical conflicts, artificial intelligence, climate-related health challenges, human rights, economic inequality and parliamentary representation in India.

Through committee sessions, participants represented assigned countries, presented their positions, negotiated with fellow delegates and worked towards resolutions. An International Press team documented the proceedings, providing students with exposure to reporting and journalism. The conference concluded with an award ceremony recognising delegates for their research, diplomacy and contributions to the discussions.

Mr. Saurabh Sehgal, Director, Sapphire International School, Noida and Ghaziabad, said, “Education must prepare students to make informed choices and respond confidently to the world around them. Through UniQuest, we are helping learners understand higher education opportunities and plan their future with greater clarity. SIMUN provides a different but equally important experience, encouraging students to research, question, communicate and appreciate diverse perspectives. Together, these initiatives reflect our belief that learning must go beyond textbooks and equip young people with the confidence, judgement and skills needed for the future.”

Both initiatives reflect Sapphire International School’s approach to connecting academic education with practical learning experiences. By creating opportunities for students to interact with universities, explore career options and deliberate on real-world challenges, the school continues to encourage independent thinking, responsible decision-making and leadership among learners.

About Sapphire International School

Sapphire International School focuses on holistic education through academic learning, experiential opportunities and student development initiatives. Guided by the belief that every child can become a leader, the school encourages critical thinking, confidence, communication and responsible citizenship through experiences that extend beyond the classroom.