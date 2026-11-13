Sber celebrates its 185th anniversary and introduces The Russian Cultural Code, a free course for its Indian partners

12 November 2026, Moscow

Russia’s largest bank is marking its 185th anniversary. It has been operating in India for over 15 years, driving services and creating high-tech products that help clients and partners run business with ease, build long-term relationships, and explore new markets.

Over the years, Sber has built extensive expertise in the Indian market and continues to expand opportunities for Russian-Indian business cooperation. A growing economy, a large-scale market, a solid technological foundation, and an active entrepreneurial community enable significant potential for strengthening this strategic partnership, developing mutual projects, fostering trade and investment, and exchanging expertise.

To mark its anniversary, Sber has joined hands with the сultural platform Synchronization to offer a free course titled The Russian Cultural Code to its Indian partners and clients, as well as to anyone interested in Russian culture. The course provides insights into the nuances of Russian business etiquette, cultural context, communication styles, and approaches to decision-making.

Ivan Nosov, CEO, SberIndia:

“The development of business between countries is often hindered not by logistics or legal complexities, but by stereotypes, which frequently do not align with reality. The Russian Cultural Code course helps overcome these barriers by fostering a more accurate understanding of Russian culture, strengthening mutual comprehension, and laying the groundwork for effective dialogue between companies and individuals.”

Sber keeps working on services and solutions that make international cooperation simpler, more transparent, and technologically advanced. The Russian Cultural Code is yet another step toward building trust between Russian and Indian partners and creating an environment for long-term, mutually beneficial business.