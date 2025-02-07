Schickwheel’s Breakthrough Innovation on Shark Tank India Season 4: The Future of Mobile Kitchens

Mumbai, February 2025 – Schickwheel, a dynamic food truck manufacturer based in Delhi, is on a mission to reshape the mobile food business in India. From the dream of wanting to start their own food business to owning a brand that has catered to 23 states and 4 Union Territories, Schickwheel embodies dedication and the essence of first-mover advantage. Specializing in the design and production of custom-built food trucks, trailers, kiosks, vending carts, and kitchen equipment, they offer high-quality solutions that combine functionality with aesthetic appeal. Whether it’s building a food truck from the ground up or transforming an existing vehicle, Schickwheel ensures that every truck is crafted to perfection with meticulous attention to detail, focusing on both exterior and interior customization.

Founded as a startup, Schickwheel was born out of a vision to offer stylish, top-of-the-line mobile kitchens that cater to the growing demand for food trucks across India. Over the years, Schickwheel has grown into one of the country’s leading manufacturers, suppliers, and exporters of food trucks, vans, carts, and other mobile kitchen solutions and equipment. The company’s in-house manufacturing process, supported by a dedicated team of experts and state-of-the-art machinery, allows Schickwheel to offer high-quality products within budget and on time. From fast food trucks to ice cream vans, Chinese food carts, and momos vending carts, Schickwheel provides a wide variety of custom solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of every business. Their commitment to quality, safety standards, and customer satisfaction has made them a trusted name in the industry with clients across India turning to Schickwheel to bring their mobile food business ideas to life.

In an exciting milestone, Schickwheel recently appeared on Shark Tank India Season 4, the popular business reality show where entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to prominent investors. The team from Schickwheel presented their vision to the sharks, seeking investment to accelerate their growth. During the pitch, they impressed the investors with their innovative approach to food truck manufacturing, showcasing their passion for quality and commitment to their customers.

Schickwheel’s pitch on Shark Tank India sparked significant interest from the sharks, leading to three impressive offers. Vineeta Singh, acknowledging the potential of the business, expressed interest but proposed a valuation of ₹7.5 crore, which the Schickwheel team felt did not align with their vision for growth. Aman Gupta saw an opportunity and offered ₹75 lakh for 5% equity in the company. Kunal Bahl, known for his bullish business strategies, made a generous offer of ₹2 crore for 10% equity, emphasizing his long-term investment perspective and his goal to help take the company public through an IPO in 25 years. Despite these attractive offers, the Schickwheel team, after careful consideration and consulting with their family, chose to stay firm on their valuation, which they felt was a reflection of the brand’s true worth and future potential. This decision showcased their unwavering confidence in the business and commitment to their vision for the brand’s growth.

Schickwheel’s appearance on Shark Tank India not only gained them valuable exposure but also demonstrated their strong business acumen and long-term vision. The experience validated their place as a pioneering force in the mobile food truck industry and opened doors to new opportunities for growth.