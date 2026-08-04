Sensex Gains, Nifty Slips as Dalal Street Opens Mixed Amid Global Market Cues

Mumbai, Aug 4: Indian benchmark equity indices opened on a mixed note on Tuesday, mirroring cautious sentiment across global markets. The BSE Sensex advanced more than 150 points in early trade, while the NSE Nifty50 slipped to around 24,600 as investors balanced positive domestic cues against uncertainty in overseas markets.

The mixed start comes after a volatile previous session, with investors closely tracking developments in global equities, interest rate expectations, and international economic indicators. Buying in select blue-chip stocks supported the Sensex, while weakness in technology, financial, and other heavyweight shares kept the Nifty under pressure.

Market participants are also focused on ongoing corporate earnings, foreign institutional investor (FII) flows, and upcoming macroeconomic data releases, which are expected to influence trading sentiment in the sessions ahead.

Analysts believe Indian equities may remain volatile in the near term as investors continue to react to global developments while awaiting fresh domestic triggers. Despite the cautious opening, the broader outlook remains supported by resilient economic fundamentals and selective sector-specific opportunities.