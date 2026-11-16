Mumbai, Nov 16: Indian stock markets ended Monday on a positive note, with the Sensex and Nifty closing higher on strong buying in banking and FMCG stocks. Positive global market cues also supported investor sentiment.

The Sensex gained 510.40 points, or 0.63 per cent, to close at 82,102.85. The Nifty rose 146.80 points, or 0.58 per cent, to settle at 25,291.10.

Among the major gainers on the Nifty were Max Healthcare Institute, ITC and Tata Consumer Products. Banking and FMCG stocks performed well during the session, helping the benchmark indices maintain their upward trend.

However, the broader market remained under pressure. The Nifty MidCap 100 declined 0.51 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 fell 1.10 per cent. Auto, realty and pharma stocks also ended lower.

Market experts said the Nifty is currently consolidating after a strong rally over the past two weeks. The index is expected to move within the 25,000–25,500 range in the near term, with 24,800 seen as an important support level.

Experts believe the overall market outlook remains positive and suggest that investors keep an eye on key support and resistance levels.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee strengthened by around 0.40 per cent, moving above the 94.00 level. Recent foreign institutional investor inflows of more than Rs 50,000 crore over the past few weeks have supported the currency.

Analysts expect the rupee to trade in the range of 93.50–94.25 in the near term.

The market’s performance reflected continued buying in major banking and consumer stocks, although weakness in mid-cap and small-cap shares showed that investor participation remained selective.