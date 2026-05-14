Shadowfax Crosses ₹100 Cr Annual PAT Milestone | Q4 FY26 & FY26 Results

May 14, 2026 Neel Achary business 0

Shadowfax Crosses ₹100 Cr Annual PAT Milestone; FY26 Revenue at ₹4,202 Cr (+69% YoY), Q4 Revenue Surges 74% YoY to ₹1,237 Cr with Adj. EBITDA Margin Expanding to 4.7%

New Delhi, 14th May, 2026: Shadowfax, India’s fastest growing 3PL company of scale, announced its Q4 FY26 and full year FY26 audited performance. During the year, the company fulfilled over 72 crore customer orders, while revenue crossed ₹4200 crores, reflecting a strong 69% YoY growth. Adjusted EBITDA stood at ₹159 crores, which more than doubled compared to FY25, underscoring the strength of the company’s operating leverage and execution capabilities. Profit after tax (PAT) for the year came in at ₹112 crores, a significant increase from ₹6 crores in FY25, marking a sharp improvement in overall profitability.

Q4 FY26 Highlights │ Record revenue growth, consistent margin expansion & ₹56 Cr PAT in Q4 FY26

Achieved highest ever quarterly revenue of ₹1,237 Cr with a growth of 73.6% YoY and 6.7% QoQ; supported by strong volume growth across service lines:

  • Delivered 22.6 Cr orders combined in express parcel and hyperlocal with a shipment growth of 100.8% YoY and 10.0% QoQ
  • Express Parcel revenue grew at 121% YoY and Hyperlocal revenue grew at 32% YoY
  • IndAS EBITDA at ₹81 Cr (6.6% margin, 572% YoY growth), ~490 bps improvement YoY, 12th consecutive quarter of EBITDA profitability
  • Adjusted EBITDA at ₹58 Cr (4.7% margin, 1,051% YoY growth), ~400 bps improvement YoY on account of strong operating leverage and efficiency gains
  • PAT at ₹56 Cr (4.5% margin, 564% YoY growth), ~590 bps improvement YoY, highest in company history, matching 9M FY26 PAT in a single quarter

Metric

Q4 FY26

Q4 FY25

YoY Growth

QoQ Growth

Revenue (₹ Cr)

1,237

712

73.6%

6.7%

Orders (Cr)

22.6

11.3

100.8%

10.0%

Ind AS EBITDA (₹ Cr)

81

12

571.7%

22.0%

Ind AS EBITDA Margin

6.6%

1.7%

+490 bps

+80 bps

Adj. EBITDA (₹ Cr)

58

5

1,051%

17.8%

Adj. EBITDA Margin

4.7%

0.7%

+400 bps

+40 bps

Net Profit (₹ Cr)

56

-10

563.5%

60.1%

Net Profit Margin

4.5%

-1.4%

+590 bps

+150 bps

FY26 Full Year Highlights │ Inflection year — Crossed ₹100 Cr PAT milestone , growth outpacing the market at scale, exceptional market share gains
  • Delivered 72.6 Cr orders in FY26 with a shipment growth of 66.4% YoY
  • Revenue for FY26 stands at ₹4,202 Cr, with a record revenue growth of 69.1% YoY
  • Ind AS EBITDA for FY26 stands at ₹212 Cr | 5.0% margin | 277% YoY growth, ~270 bps improvement YoY
  • Adjusted EBITDA at ₹159 Cr | 3.8% margin | 227% YoY growth, ~180 bps improvement YoY
  • Net profit for FY26 at ₹112 Cr, up 1,639% YoY
  • Net Cash Flow from Operating Activities of ₹350 Cr for FY26
  • The Company’s FY26 performance demonstrates consistent growth momentum alongside structural margin improvement and strong cash generation

Shadowfax 360

Enterprise-grade logistics, now accessible to every SME and D2C brand

(Website: https://shadowfax360.in)
  • Launched Shadowfax 360, a self-serve digital shipping platform for SMEs and D2C brands with access to 15,000+ pin codes, flat-rate billing, and AI-driven RTO prediction
  • Platform enables new customer acquisition at scale with no minimum order requirements, expanding the merchant base beyond enterprise and marketplace relationships
  • Marks a strategic step toward revenue diversification, targeting online-first SMEs and D2C brands transitioning to owned-channel commerce

Strengthening National Infrastructure

Network capacity expanded and automated, infrastructure scaled to support the next phase of growth
  • Launched OneNCR, our largest automated sortation center with 2.1 lakh sq. feet of operations space and processing capacity of 48,000 shipments per hour
  • Expanded reach to 15,656 pin codes. With facilities now spread across 4,778 touchpoints spanning over 47 lakhs square feet of operating space, connected by 3,500+ trucks on a daily basis.
  • Invested ₹185 Cr during FY26, in expanding network, automation of sort centers, capacity enhancement and automation.
  • The result is a network that is faster, more reliable and scalable, purpose-built to capture the demand that lies ahead

Commenting on the company’s performance, Abhishek Bansal, cofounder and CEO of Shadowfax, said, “FY26 has been a defining year for the company as we strengthened the business across scale, profitability, and infrastructure. While the year marked our successful transition into a publicly listed company, it was equally important in terms of building long-term operational capacity for future growth.

During the year, we invested ₹185 crores in capex, primarily into sort centers, automation and last-mile infrastructure. Q4 was also the strongest quarter in the company’s history across revenue, EBITDA, and PAT, giving us strong momentum as we enter the next phase of growth.”

 