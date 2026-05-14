Shadowfax Crosses ₹100 Cr Annual PAT Milestone | Q4 FY26 & FY26 Results

Shadowfax Crosses ₹100 Cr Annual PAT Milestone; FY26 Revenue at ₹4,202 Cr (+69% YoY), Q4 Revenue Surges 74% YoY to ₹1,237 Cr with Adj. EBITDA Margin Expanding to 4.7%
New Delhi, 14th May, 2026: Shadowfax, India’s fastest growing 3PL company of scale, announced its Q4 FY26 and full year FY26 audited performance. During the year, the company fulfilled over 72 crore customer orders, while revenue crossed ₹4200 crores, reflecting a strong 69% YoY growth. Adjusted EBITDA stood at ₹159 crores, which more than doubled compared to FY25, underscoring the strength of the company’s operating leverage and execution capabilities. Profit after tax (PAT) for the year came in at ₹112 crores, a significant increase from ₹6 crores in FY25, marking a sharp improvement in overall profitability.
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Q4 FY26 Highlights │ Record revenue growth, consistent margin expansion & ₹56 Cr PAT in Q4 FY26
Achieved highest ever quarterly revenue of ₹1,237 Cr with a growth of 73.6% YoY and 6.7% QoQ; supported by strong volume growth across service lines:
- Delivered 22.6 Cr orders combined in express parcel and hyperlocal with a shipment growth of 100.8% YoY and 10.0% QoQ
- Express Parcel revenue grew at 121% YoY and Hyperlocal revenue grew at 32% YoY
- IndAS EBITDA at ₹81 Cr (6.6% margin, 572% YoY growth), ~490 bps improvement YoY, 12th consecutive quarter of EBITDA profitability
- Adjusted EBITDA at ₹58 Cr (4.7% margin, 1,051% YoY growth), ~400 bps improvement YoY on account of strong operating leverage and efficiency gains
- PAT at ₹56 Cr (4.5% margin, 564% YoY growth), ~590 bps improvement YoY, highest in company history, matching 9M FY26 PAT in a single quarter
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Metric
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Q4 FY26
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Q4 FY25
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YoY Growth
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QoQ Growth
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Revenue (₹ Cr)
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1,237
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712
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73.6%
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6.7%
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Orders (Cr)
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22.6
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11.3
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100.8%
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10.0%
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Ind AS EBITDA (₹ Cr)
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81
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12
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571.7%
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22.0%
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Ind AS EBITDA Margin
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6.6%
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1.7%
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+490 bps
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+80 bps
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Adj. EBITDA (₹ Cr)
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58
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5
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1,051%
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17.8%
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Adj. EBITDA Margin
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4.7%
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0.7%
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+400 bps
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+40 bps
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Net Profit (₹ Cr)
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56
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-10
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563.5%
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60.1%
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Net Profit Margin
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4.5%
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-1.4%
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+590 bps
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+150 bps
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FY26 Full Year Highlights │ Inflection year — Crossed ₹100 Cr PAT milestone , growth outpacing the market at scale, exceptional market share gains
- Delivered 72.6 Cr orders in FY26 with a shipment growth of 66.4% YoY
- Revenue for FY26 stands at ₹4,202 Cr, with a record revenue growth of 69.1% YoY
- Ind AS EBITDA for FY26 stands at ₹212 Cr | 5.0% margin | 277% YoY growth, ~270 bps improvement YoY
- Adjusted EBITDA at ₹159 Cr | 3.8% margin | 227% YoY growth, ~180 bps improvement YoY
- Net profit for FY26 at ₹112 Cr, up 1,639% YoY
- Net Cash Flow from Operating Activities of ₹350 Cr for FY26
- The Company’s FY26 performance demonstrates consistent growth momentum alongside structural margin improvement and strong cash generation
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Shadowfax 360
Enterprise-grade logistics, now accessible to every SME and D2C brand
(Website: https://shadowfax360.in)
- Launched Shadowfax 360, a self-serve digital shipping platform for SMEs and D2C brands with access to 15,000+ pin codes, flat-rate billing, and AI-driven RTO prediction
- Platform enables new customer acquisition at scale with no minimum order requirements, expanding the merchant base beyond enterprise and marketplace relationships
- Marks a strategic step toward revenue diversification, targeting online-first SMEs and D2C brands transitioning to owned-channel commerce
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Strengthening National Infrastructure
Network capacity expanded and automated, infrastructure scaled to support the next phase of growth
- Launched OneNCR, our largest automated sortation center with 2.1 lakh sq. feet of operations space and processing capacity of 48,000 shipments per hour
- Expanded reach to 15,656 pin codes. With facilities now spread across 4,778 touchpoints spanning over 47 lakhs square feet of operating space, connected by 3,500+ trucks on a daily basis.
- Invested ₹185 Cr during FY26, in expanding network, automation of sort centers, capacity enhancement and automation.
- The result is a network that is faster, more reliable and scalable, purpose-built to capture the demand that lies ahead
Commenting on the company’s performance, Abhishek Bansal, cofounder and CEO of Shadowfax, said, “FY26 has been a defining year for the company as we strengthened the business across scale, profitability, and infrastructure. While the year marked our successful transition into a publicly listed company, it was equally important in terms of building long-term operational capacity for future growth.
During the year, we invested ₹185 crores in capex, primarily into sort centers, automation and last-mile infrastructure. Q4 was also the strongest quarter in the company’s history across revenue, EBITDA, and PAT, giving us strong momentum as we enter the next phase of growth.”