Shadowfax Crosses ₹100 Cr Annual PAT Milestone | Q4 FY26 & FY26 Results

Shadowfax Crosses ₹100 Cr Annual PAT Milestone; FY26 Revenue at ₹4,202 Cr (+69% YoY), Q4 Revenue Surges 74% YoY to ₹1,237 Cr with Adj. EBITDA Margin Expanding to 4.7%

New Delhi, 14th May, 2026: Shadowfax, India’s fastest growing 3PL company of scale, announced its Q4 FY26 and full year FY26 audited performance. During the year, the company fulfilled over 72 crore customer orders, while revenue crossed ₹4200 crores, reflecting a strong 69% YoY growth. Adjusted EBITDA stood at ₹159 crores, which more than doubled compared to FY25, underscoring the strength of the company’s operating leverage and execution capabilities. Profit after tax (PAT) for the year came in at ₹112 crores, a significant increase from ₹6 crores in FY25, marking a sharp improvement in overall profitability.

Q4 FY26 Highlights │ Record revenue growth, consistent margin expansion & ₹56 Cr PAT in Q4 FY26

Achieved highest ever quarterly revenue of ₹1,237 Cr with a growth of 73.6% YoY and 6.7% QoQ; supported by strong volume growth across service lines:

Delivered 22.6 Cr orders combined in express parcel and hyperlocal with a shipment growth of 100.8% YoY and 10.0% QoQ

combined in express parcel and hyperlocal with a shipment growth of and 10.0% QoQ Express Parcel revenue grew at 121% YoY and Hyperlocal revenue grew at 32% YoY

and Hyperlocal revenue grew at IndAS EBITDA at ₹81 Cr (6.6% margin, 572% YoY growth), ~490 bps improvement YoY, 12th consecutive quarter of EBITDA profitability

YoY, 12th consecutive quarter of EBITDA profitability Adjusted EBITDA at ₹58 Cr (4.7% margin, 1,051% YoY growth), ~400 bps improvement YoY on account of strong operating leverage and efficiency gains

YoY on account of strong operating leverage and efficiency gains PAT at ₹56 Cr (4.5% margin, 564% YoY growth), ~590 bps improvement YoY, highest in company history, matching 9M FY26 PAT in a single quarter

Metric Q4 FY26 Q4 FY25 YoY Growth QoQ Growth Revenue (₹ Cr) 1,237 712 73.6% 6.7% Orders (Cr) 22.6 11.3 100.8% 10.0% Ind AS EBITDA (₹ Cr) 81 12 571.7% 22.0% Ind AS EBITDA Margin 6.6% 1.7% +490 bps +80 bps Adj. EBITDA (₹ Cr) 58 5 1,051% 17.8% Adj. EBITDA Margin 4.7% 0.7% +400 bps +40 bps Net Profit (₹ Cr) 56 -10 563.5% 60.1% Net Profit Margin 4.5% -1.4% +590 bps +150 bps

FY26 Full Year Highlights │ Inflection year — Crossed ₹100 Cr PAT milestone , growth outpacing the market at scale, exceptional market share gains

Delivered 72.6 Cr orders in FY26 with a shipment growth of 66.4% YoY

in FY26 with a shipment growth of Revenue for FY26 stands at ₹4,202 Cr , with a record revenue growth of 69.1% YoY

, with a record revenue growth of Ind AS EBITDA for FY26 stands at ₹212 Cr | 5.0% margin | 277% YoY growth, ~270 bps improvement YoY

Adjusted EBITDA at ₹159 Cr | 3.8% margin | 227% YoY growth, ~180 bps improvement YoY

Net profit for FY26 at ₹112 Cr , up 1,639% YoY

, up Net Cash Flow from Operating Activities of ₹350 Cr for FY26

for FY26 The Company’s FY26 performance demonstrates consistent growth momentum alongside structural margin improvement and strong cash generation

Shadowfax 360 Enterprise-grade logistics, now accessible to every SME and D2C brand (Website: https://shadowfax360.in)

Launched Shadowfax 360 , a self-serve digital shipping platform for SMEs and D2C brands with access to 15,000+ pin codes , flat-rate billing, and AI-driven RTO prediction

, a self-serve digital shipping platform for SMEs and D2C brands with access to , flat-rate billing, and AI-driven RTO prediction Platform enables new customer acquisition at scale with no minimum order requirements, expanding the merchant base beyond enterprise and marketplace relationships

Marks a strategic step toward revenue diversification, targeting online-first SMEs and D2C brands transitioning to owned-channel commerce

Strengthening National Infrastructure Network capacity expanded and automated, infrastructure scaled to support the next phase of growth

Launched OneNCR , our largest automated sortation center with 2.1 lakh sq. feet of operations space and processing capacity of 48,000 shipments per hour

, our largest automated sortation center with of operations space and processing capacity of Expanded reach to 15,656 pin codes . With facilities now spread across 4,778 touchpoints spanning over 47 lakhs square feet of operating space, connected by 3,500+ trucks on a daily basis.

. With facilities now spread across spanning over of operating space, connected by on a daily basis. Invested ₹185 Cr during FY26 , in expanding network, automation of sort centers, capacity enhancement and automation.

, in expanding network, automation of sort centers, capacity enhancement and automation. The result is a network that is faster, more reliable and scalable, purpose-built to capture the demand that lies ahead

Commenting on the company’s performance, Abhishek Bansal, cofounder and CEO of Shadowfax, said, “FY26 has been a defining year for the company as we strengthened the business across scale, profitability, and infrastructure. While the year marked our successful transition into a publicly listed company, it was equally important in terms of building long-term operational capacity for future growth.

During the year, we invested ₹185 crores in capex, primarily into sort centers, automation and last-mile infrastructure. Q4 was also the strongest quarter in the company’s history across revenue, EBITDA, and PAT, giving us strong momentum as we enter the next phase of growth.”