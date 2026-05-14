Cartier Introduces The New Limited-Edition Capsule De Cartier

14th May, India: Cartier unveils the Capsule de Cartier for the Spring-Summer 2026 Eyewear collection, introducing a limited-edition eyewear design inspired by the emblematic Baignoire watch. This extraordinary creation faithfully echoes the watch’s distinctive proportions and sculptural volume; the oval full rim silhouette translates one of the Maison’s most recognizable timepieces into a refined eyewear expression.

Crafted in gold-finish titanium, the frame reflects Cartier’s dedication to precision and material excellence. A blue spinel detail set on the temple tips recalls the Baignoire’s crown, transforming a signature watchmaking element into a discreet yet unmistakable hallmark. Each piece bears a laser-engraved serial number on the temples, affirming its status as a true collector’s piece.

Presented in dedicated packaging conceived exclusively for this prestigious launch, the design embodies the Cartier’s enduring codes of elegance and its uncompromising vision of rarity.

The new Capsule de Cartier frame will be available worldwide in Cartier’s top doors and boutiques starting in May 2026.

CT0649S 001

Limited-edition oval full rim sunglasses in gold-finish titanium, inspired by the proportions of the Baignoire watch, featuring a blue spinel detail on the temple tips echoing the crown, with the Cartier logo and a lasered serial number on the temples.