Sheen Magazine’s March/april Cover Reveal Celebration

ATLANTA, GA March 01, 2024—We’re thrilled to announce the March/April issue of SHEEN Magazine will feature the stunning Tamar Braxton on the cover, and you are invited to the “Cover Reveal.” With her unique blend of talent and style, our latest issue, “Bodied in Black,” showcases the multifaceted talent of this globally known artist. Join us for this celebration on Thursday, March 7th, at Truth (Midtown), 657 Antone Street, NE, Atlanta, GA 30318, from 7:00 – 11:00 pm.

Talent and Media RSVP is mandatory (limited space available, so reserve your space now). RSVP via the SHEEN Magazine APP. RSVPs must be received by Monday, March 4, 2024, 6:00 pm (eastern)!! This will be a filmed event!

