Sheraton Grand Pune Hosts a Halloween Spooktacular Spread at Feast

Pune, India October 30, 2023: Sheraton Grand Pune, renowned for its exceptional culinary experiences, is set to host a Halloween Spooktacular Spread on October 31st, at their multi-cuisine restaurant, Feast. This Halloween dinner promises to deliver a delightfully eerie culinary experience like no other.

The ambiance at Feast will be transformed into a Halloween wonderland with with scary music, soft lights, costumes, themed food and drinks offering patrons an opportunity to immerse themselves in the spine-tingling spirit of the holiday. Guests can anticipate a fusion of delightful flavors with a touch of the macabre, all in a warm and inviting setting.

Our team of talented in-house chefs are ready to astound the guests with a combination of sinfully delicious vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, including Jalapeno and Meat Ball Mummies, Graveyard Veggie Pizza, Hotdog spiders, Blackened Pork Ribs with Caramelized Carrots and Potato Mash and Witch Hair Pasta, a fun take on the traditional angel hair pasta, all prepared with a ghoulish twist. The chefs will also be hosting a spooky Cupcake decorating session on this day.

To complement the savory dishes, guests can enjoy unlimited beverages that perfectly match the sinister Halloween ambience. The pâtisserie section will be no less with a spooky spread of Walking Dead Cupcakes, Candy Mummies, Zombie Brain Jell-O Shot and Spider Web Cake.

So, join us for a “thrilling affair” this Halloween only at Feast, Sheraton Grand Pune. Its sure to be a devilishly decadent experience!

Where: Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel

What: Halloween Spooktacular Spread

When: 31st October 2023, 7:00 PM onwards