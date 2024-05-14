New Delhi, India May 14, 2024: The highly anticipated India Space Congress 2024 organised by SIA-India is scheduled to unfold from June 26th to June 28th, 2024, at The Lalit on Barakhamba Road, New Delhi, promises to be a convergence of minds, bringing together industry luminaries, policymakers, innovators, and visionaries with global representation from space agencies, embassies, diplomats, scientists, and academia from around the world. This three-day event presents an unique opportunity for networking, information sharing, speaking engagements, exhibitions, partnerships, and more. “With the theme “Bridging Boundaries, Transforming Tomorrow,” ISC 2024 stands as a pivotal event for defining the trajectory of our industry and presenting prime opportunities for businesses to fully leverage their participation.

“The Indian space sector is experiencing remarkable transformations, characterized by unprecedented innovation and growth. The recent liberalization of policies, including the Indian Government’s decision to allow up to 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in select space sectors and the unveiling of space authorization guidelines by INSPACe, has created vast potential and opportunities for global collaboration. These developments emphasize the importance and urgency of discussions at the India Space Congress, where industry leaders and policymakers gather to influence the trajectory of space exploration and technology.” – Dr. Subba Rao Pavuluri, President, SIA-India

Among the notable speakers gracing the event are Shri S Somanath, Chairman ISRO, Dr. Pawan Kumar Goenka, Chairman IN-SPACe, Former Ambassador Rakesh Sood, Dr. Shailesh Nayak, Former Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences & Director NIAS, Isabelle Mauro, Director General of the Global Space Operations Association (GSOA), and Jeremy Hallet, Executive Chair of the Space Industry Association of Australia (SIA-Australia). Additionally, the event will feature insights from Lt. Gen VG Khandare PVSM, AVSM, SM (Retd), Principal Advisor at the Ministry of Defence; Lt Gen PJS Pannu PVSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd), Former Deputy Chief IDS; Mr. Rajeev Jyoti, Director of IN-SPACe Technical; Air Cmde Terry Van Haren, President APAC, MD at Leaolabs Australia; Mr. Ben Moussa Abdoulahi Dia, Co-Founder and CEO of Quantum Orbit IIST; and Ayman Ahmed, representing the Egyptian Space Agency. These esteemed speakers bring a wealth of experience and expertise in various aspects of space policy, regulation, and industry practices, promising enriching discussions and insights at the event.

The Congress enjoys broad support from key entities in the space sector, including ISRO, IN-SPACe, NSIL, and over 60 global partners, spanning foreign governments, space agencies, diplomats, academia, and industry. Participants include various ministries and departments such as Science and Technology, External Affairs, Finance, NITI Aayog, Telecommunication, Space, and Defence. Switzerland and Western Australia are set to join the India Space Congress (ISC) as esteemed partners, bringing their cutting-edge space industry delegations

“With an extensive program featuring approximately 35 thematic sessions and a special session on the Indo-Pacific coalition, the conference showcases collaborations with over 30 countries, including Australia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Japan, Africa and the United States. The event promises to serve as a melting pot of diverse perspectives, fostering cross-cultural dialogue and collaboration. From keynote addresses to interactive workshops and exhibitions, the India Space Congress 2024 offers unparalleled opportunities for attendees to engage, learn, and shape the future of space exploration.” Mr. Anil Prakash, Director General, SIA-India

The India Space Congress 2024 offers a broad spectrum of topics including Space Policy, Regulatory Analysis, Satcom and Spectrum Management, Investment/Funding, Launch Strategies, NextGen Technologies, Spatial Innovation, Sustainable Development [SDGs], Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Standards, data interoperability, Space Defence, and the Future of Humanity in Space.

Anticipating an attendance of over 800 delegates, the India Space Congress 2024 is set to become the largest gathering of its kind, drawing top minds and influencers from around the globe.

The ISC serves as a platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and visionaries to converge and tackle the pressing challenges and opportunities in space exploration. Alongside facilitating meaningful dialogue, the conference provides reserved networking opportunities, startup pitches, and academic contributions through our call for papers. The Congress maintains a dedicated focus on security and defence to bolster the safeguarding of the integrity and resilience of space assets and infrastructure.