Sinclair Expands DINOCARE Fuel Platform

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov 13 — Sinclair Oil (Sinclair), an HF Sinclair (NYSE and NYSE Texas, Inc.: DINO) brand, is taking the next step in its commitment to fuel quality with the rollout of Sinclair fuel with DINOCARE®, a TOP TIERTM+ approved gasoline, building on the TOP TIERTM approved gasoline customers know today.

The transition to TOP TIERTM+ strengthens Sinclair’s established DINOCARE® fuel platform with enhanced fuel quality and engine cleanliness benefits, giving drivers even more confidence when they choose Sinclair at the pump.

The Next Evolution of DINOCARE®

Sinclair with DINOCARE® has long provided Sinclair customers with TOP TIERTM approved gasoline, combining quality fuel with the trust and heritage of the Sinclair brand. Now, Sinclair fuel with DINOCARE®, a TOP TIERTM+ approved gasoline, builds on that foundation, as it helps keep engines clean, can restore fuel economy, may reduce emissions, helps avoid costly engine repairs and has greater fuel storage stability.

The evolution provides an opportunity for Sinclair to help consumers better understand why fuel quality matters and what they should consider when choosing where to fill up. Drivers will see updated information at participating Sinclair locations and across Sinclair’s digital channels designed to make fuel quality benefits easy to understand.

For generations, Sinclair’s iconic DINO has been a familiar sight for drivers across the country. Sinclair with DINOCARE®, a TOP TIERTM+ approved gasoline builds on that heritage by pairing a trusted brand with Sinclair’s continued commitment to quality fuel, giving consumers another reason to look for the DINO when it’s time to fill up.