Slotegrator increases presence in Southeast Asia with Nextspin

Slotegrator, a gaming content aggregator and solution provider for online casinos and sportsbooks, has recently announced an exciting partnership with Nextspin, a dynamic and aspiring iGaming studio, via APIgrator.

Established in 2018, Nextspin is a Swedish software development company that has carved out a unique niche in the fast-paced iGaming industry. They are known for their advanced technology and appealing design, offering a wide range of over 50 online slot games. Popular titles include Aztec Gold Treasure, Long LongLong, Roma II, Lightning Dragon, 7 Dragons, and more.

Nextspin is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology in their games. They use the latest software advancements to create visually impressive and technologically advanced games, providing an immersive gaming experience.

Due to their focus on prioritizing player engagement, Nextspin offers customizable game elements and branding opportunities. They support multiple currencies, including cryptocurrencies, and use HTML5 for seamless play on all devices. Their 24/7 customer support underscores their commitment to user comfort.

Nextspin effectively engages players with marketing tools like tournaments, free games, bonuses, and a random jackpot. They also host seasonal promotions, new game specials, exclusive offers, and a future loyalty program with a Wheel of Fortune and Referral Program.

Aesthetic excellence is another hallmark of Nextspin’s slots. They incorporate high-quality design to create an immersive and visually appealing experience for players.

Nextspin’s games are officially accredited by PAGCOR, solidifying their global reputation for top-tier gaming entertainment. They are also certified by the MGA for fair gameplay, and BMM Testlab validates the accuracy of their RTP and payouts.

Nextspin supports multiple currencies and cryptocurrencies without any IP currency restrictions. By utilizing HTML5 technology to offer mobile and desktop play in both portrait and landscape modes, they ensure easy accessibility for players worldwide in various languages.