SMK Helmets debut the all new SMK Helmet range on the global stage at EICMA 2025

Mumbai, 12th November 2025: SMK, the premium helmet brand from STUDDS Accessories Ltd., the world’s largest two-wheeler helmet manufacturer by volume in Calendar Year 2024 (Source: CARE Report), showcased its innovation on a global platform by unveiling three new helmet models at EICMA 2025 in Milan, Italy. The models received an enthusiastic response from the international audience and are slated for an India launch soon.

Leading the lineup is the SMK Cygnus, a one of its kind sophisticated flip back model with 180° rotating chin bar crafted with advanced materials for superior safety & modern style. This innovative helmet is designed for riders seeking versatility in their rides while still prioritizing top safety. The advanced flip up mechanism in this helmet allows easy conversion between full face and open face configurations. Constructed with an Energy Impact Resistant Thermoplastic (EIRT) shell and paired with a multi-density EPS liner, the model delivers advanced impact protection and impact absorption. It is equipped with a wide anti-scratch visor, Pinlock® MaxVision ready shield, and internal sun visor to ensure clear vision in all conditions. Its sophisticated ventilation system comprise of top quality airflow channels complemented by removable hypoallergic liner. Total 5 options with 4 color variants- Black, White, Metallic Grey, & Nardo Grey were revealed in the event. Cygnus will be offered in 2 shell options with sizes range from XS to XXXL to accommodate various rider preferences.

For touring enthusiasts, SMK presents the Delta Tour, a robust demi-jet helmet designed to deliver exceptional long-distance comfort and performance. Its aerodynamic design includes extended chin coverage for enhanced protection, while the advanced EIRT (Energy Impact Resistant Thermoplastic) shell ensures durability without excessive weight. The helmet incorporates, dual visor system, 3D contoured cheek pads for superior comfort, a scratch resistant visor, and a quick-release system for safety. Practical features include integrated speaker pockets compatible with Bluetooth communication devices. The Delta Tour will be available in Solid White, Jet Black, Hivision Neon, Nardo Grey & Metallic Silver spanning sizes from S to XXL with 2 Shell options.

Completing the lineup, SMK hits the city streets with the Delta City, a slick, urban-centric demi-jet helmet built for the grind of everyday riding. Its robust Energy Impact Resistant Thermoplastic (EIRT) shell offers a perfect balance of lightweight construction and reliable protection. The helmet prioritizes rider comfort with padded comfort chin strap, a quick-release buckle system for easy fastening, and a moisture-wicking antistatic interior fabric to keep riders fresh. Multiple air vents ensure adequate airflow during city rides. The Delta City will come in 2 shell options in both Gloss and Matt finishes in 5 colors with size options including XS, S, M, L, XL & XXL.

These products underscore SMK’s commitment to developing specialized gear for diverse riding styles and conditions, combining international design trends with the brand’s rigorous safety standards.

Commenting on the global debut, Mr. Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana, Managing Director, STUDDS Accessories Ltd., said, “EICMA provided the ideal platform to introduce our new SMK range to the global audience. The Cygnus and Delta series exemplify our dedication to creating specialized gear that merges international safety standards with new innovative designs for varied riding disciplines. The overwhelming positive feedback reaffirms our strategic direction. We eagerly look forward to bring these helmets, along with other globally acclaimed SMK models such as Ares and Nova to Indian riders soon, enhancing their journey with superior protection, comfort, and style.”

The new SMK Cygnus and Delta series helmets will be launched in India through SMK’s extensive retail network in the coming months.